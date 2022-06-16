TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
Elevated Facility Services Group, the largest non-union independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Thorsten Koch has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Koch is charged with leading the Finance and Information Technology departments for the elevator powerhouse, which is one of the largest and most respected independent providers in North America, now operating across 58 markets in 24 states.
Throughout his career, Koch gained more than two decades of experience in the finance industry, including an 11-year stint with Thyssenkrupp Elevator, one of the largest elevator manufacturers in the Americas, where he managed finance efforts in North America, Europe, and Africa, as well as five years as CFO for global machinery manufacturer Coesia Americas. Most recently, Thorsten was CFO for Gothenburg, Sweden-based Flexlink AB, where he was responsible for directing teams across the globe.
“With the growth trajectory of all EFS brands, we are excited to have Thorsten join an already strong leadership team,” said Tim Shea, President & CEO, Elevated Facility Services Group. “With Thorsten’s extensive elevator industry experience and his best-practice approach, we are confident he will help drive our Finance and IT teams to the next level.”
In his new role as CFO, Koch will serve as a critical financial advisor for the Senior Executive Team, Board of Directors and Investors, and work closely with the leadership of each department to make strategic recommendations to streamline operations. Koch will oversee and direct all financial activities, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and control, risk management, audit preparation, government agency reporting and take an active role in the company’s acquisition strategy. In addition to finances, Koch will also be responsible for managing the success of the Information Technology Department.
Koch earned his BBA and MBA from University of Paderborn in Paderborn, Germany. He holds an active CPA license in the state of Georgia.
About Elevated Facility Services Group
Based in Tampa, Florida, Elevated Facility Services Group (“EFS” or the “Company”) is the largest non-union independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services operating across 58 markets in 24 states by serving the owners and managers of airports, universities, hospitals, and premier properties. EFS supports the leading regional brands in the sector including EMR Elevator, Oracle Elevator, Premier Elevator, and Premier-Oracle. EFS also provides automatic door maintenance through the Oracle Entrance brand. The Company’s world-class corporate infrastructure, combined with its state-of-the-art OTEC technician training and support facility, provide a compelling reason for building owners and facility managers to partner with EFS. The company is backed by family office investors in partnership with employee shareholders. To learn more about EFS view our latest video at EFS - Elevated Facility Services or visit https://elevatedfacilityservices.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005230/en/
CONTACT: Tim Shea
CEO
813-327-4211
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENGINEERING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANUFACTURING COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS
SOURCE: Elevated Facility Services Group
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/16/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 06/16/2022 07:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005230/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.