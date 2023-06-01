SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
Elite, a provider of financial and practice management solutions to law firms, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition by TPG, a global alternative asset management firm. TPG acquired the business from Thomson Reuters, which has retained a minority interest in Elite. In addition to the closing of the transaction, Elite’s board of directors has appointed Mark Dorman as Chief Executive Officer of the company.
The announcement marks the next chapter for Elite as a leading independent legal-tech company with dedicated leadership and greater agility to grow its platform and deliver more value to law firms across the globe. With the help of TPG and Thomson Reuters, Elite will extend its commitment to customers by providing innovative solutions that improve and optimize the way they conduct business.
“Businesses across industries are increasingly focused on harnessing technology to enhance the way their organizations work as well as the products, solutions, and services they are delivering their customers,” said Dorman. “Elite is bringing critical tools and capabilities to leading law firms around the world, and we see a significant opportunity to grow the platform as a standalone company with renewed focus and purpose. It’s a privilege to join Elite at this important time in our history.”
“For years, Elite has served as the trusted, digital backbone for its customers,” said Tim Millikin, Partner at TPG. “With closing behind us, we are eager to invest behind the company’s offerings and grow its impact as a comprehensive, legal-tech platform built for the modern law firm. Mark is an innovator with decades of experience transforming businesses through technology, making him a great fit to lead the company through its next phase of growth.”
“On behalf of the board, we are pleased to announce the successful closing of the acquisition and to welcome Mark as the CEO of Elite,” said Bill Ballhaus, Chairman of Elite. “With Mark’s vision, the ongoing focus of the talented Elite team, and the support of our partners at TPG and Thomson Reuters, Elite is well-positioned to lead the digital transformation of the legal industry.”
Dorman most recently served as the CEO of SThree, a publicly traded specialty recruiting firm focused on STEM industries. Previously, Dorman was with McGraw-Hill Education, where he served as President of the Higher Education division and led the company’s transformation from a legacy book publisher into a digital-first learning science company. Dorman has also held executive roles at Wolters Kluwer, a software and solutions provider to industries including law, health, tax and accounting, ESG, and finance, as well as LexisNexis, a global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics.
About Elite
Elite offers a suite of solutions, including 3E, ProLaw, eBillingHub, and MatterSphere, aimed at improving law firm finance and accounting operations, including billing, invoicing, payments, and financial reporting.
