The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher has been charged in a second, seemingly unrelated abduction.
Cleotha Abston, also known as Cleotha Henderson, has been rebooked under new charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon, stemming from a Sept. 21, 2021, incident, according to the Commercial Appeal.
No other details were made public.
The victim’s sexual assault kit sat waiting to be tested for almost a year, a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department confirmed to the Daily News Sunday. In late August, results came back and matched 38-year-old Abston.
That abduction came just a year after Abston was released from prison after serving 20 years for aggravated kidnapping.
Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two and granddaughter of billionaire Joseph Orgill III, was jogging near the University of Memphis around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 when she was thrown into the back of an SUV, according to police and surveillance footage. Her body was found Monday.
Neither a cause of death nor a motive has been revealed, but police said that Alston was seen on camera cleaning out his own SUV. DNA on a pair of sandals left at the crime scene also allegedly matched his.
Alston is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges for Fletcher.
———
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.