FILE - Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. A federal appeals court says Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Monday, May 15, 2023 just days after hearing arguments from lawyers in the case., file