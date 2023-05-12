Elon Musk has named Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.
Musk said he was “excited” to welcome Yaccarino, a former advertising chief at NBCUniversal, as the chief executive officer of the social media giant.
“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he tweeted Friday morning.
Yaccarino, who had been with the media and entertainment giant for nearly 12 years, was made the head of NBCU’s global advertising and partnerships in October 2020. On Friday, a company spokesperson announced she was “leaving the company, effective immediately.”
News of her departure came just a day after Musk announced he had found a person to replace him as CEO of the troubled microblogging platform.
“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” the South African-born billionaire tweeted Thursday afternoon, without mentioning his successor’s name.
He added he would transition from his current position “to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
