SHANGHAI & SUZHOU, China & GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--
Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Elpiscience”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies to benefit cancer patients worldwide, today announced it will have five poster presentations at the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting being held in Boston, Massachusetts from November 8-12. The posters will highlight studies on five innovative molecules including anti-SIRPα monoclonal antibody ES004, anti-LAG3 monoclonal antibody ES005, anti-LILRB2 monoclonal antibody ES009, anti-SIGLEC15 antibody ES012, and PD-L1/SIRPα bispecific macrophage engager ES019.
Poster presentations:
1.
Title: Treatment of anti-SIRPα in combination with anti-TAA exerts superior anti-tumor activity
Abstract No.: 793
Date and time: 11/10/2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm (EST)
2.
Title: Dual targeting of innate and adaptive immune checkpoints with a PD-L1/SIRPα bispecific macrophage engager to promote anti-tumor activity
Abstract No.: 1211
Date and time: 11/10/2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm (EST)
3.
Title: SIGLEC15 induces monocyte apoptosis and an SIGLEC15 antibody ES012 reverses myeloid cells driven immunosuppression
Abstract No.: 1401
Date and time: 11/10/2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm (EST)
4.
Title: ES005, a high affinity anti-LAG3 monoclonal antibody, inhibits the interactions between LAG3 and multiple ligands and enhances anti-tumor activity of T cells in preclinical models
Abstract No.: 426
Date and time: 11/11/2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm (EST)
5.
Title: ES009, a LILRB2-specific blocking antibody, reprograms myeloid cells into pro-inflammation phenotype and potentiates T cell activation
Abstract No.: 1062
Date and time: 11/11/2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm (EST)
About Elpiscience:
Elpiscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapy to benefit cancer patients worldwide. The Company has a robust pipeline of globally innovative cancer immunotherapies covering wide range of oncology targets and multiple proprietary technologies to enable discovery including its Bispecific Macrophage Engager (BiME ® ) antibody platform for solid tumors.
Founded and managed by a team of biotechnology industry leaders and scientists, Elpiscience is supported by a world-class Scientific Advisory Board and high-quality investors including, Lilly Asia Ventures, GL Ventures, Hyfinity Investments, Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund, CDH, DYEE Capital and Cormorant Asset Management.
To learn more, visit elpiscience.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005107/en/
CONTACT: Investor inquiries:
IR@elpiscience.comMedia inquiries:
KEYWORD: CHINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC MASSACHUSETTS MARYLAND
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/21/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/21/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005107/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.