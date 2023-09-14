NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
Elvie Pump Double has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping 's 2023 Best Parenting Awards in the Maternity Gamechangers category. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/parentingawards2023.
The Elvie Breast Pump is the world's first silent, wearable breast pump. Worn comfortably in-bra, Elvie Pump is lightweight and discreet, allowing mothers more freedom to move about their day. Earlier this year, the Elvie team introduced SmartRhythmTM pumping technology for Elvie Pump, allowing mothers to choose between four different pumping rhythms and intensities to optimize milk output. Elvie Pump users can control pumping settings, monitor real-time milk volumes, and track pumping history with the Pump with Elvie app.
“Elvie’s wireless pump goes inside a bra so moms can collect breast milk without being tied to an outlet. It is quiet and pairs with an app to control and monitor the device. Mom testers said the ability to multitask was the best benefit. They found it relatively discreet and easy to use and appreciated the app’s instructions,” said Good Housekeeping.
The Good Housekeeping Institute experts - including chemists, engineers, fiber scientists, registered dietitians and more - spent six months evaluating hundreds of items using lab equipment and reviewing feedback from more than 100 parent testers. They also analyzed data related to ease of use, comfort and real-world performance. To choose the best products and services for babies, kids and caregivers, our panel of judges considered attributes like innovation, safety, quality, convenience and value.
Elvie Double Pump is $549.99, and is available for purchase at Elvie.com. To learn more about Elvie Double Pump, additional breastshield sizing information and support, and discover more Elvie products, please visit Elvie.com.
About Elvie
Elvie is a disruptive global women’s health and wellness brand which uses smart technology to create superior products for women Founded in 2013 by Tania Boler, Elvie brings together a team of world-class engineers, designers and business minds to develop extraordinary products that improve women’s lives — revolutionizing categories which had been overlooked for many years, including breastfeeding and pelvic floor health.
The first to launch, Elvie Trainer, is an award-winning Kegel trainer and connected app that allows women to take charge of their pelvic floor with expert-designed care from home. Elvie’s second product, Elvie Pump, is the smallest, quietest and smartest (and only Piezo-Powered™) wearable breast pump. Slipping discreetly in-bra, moms can pump, hands-free, whenever and wherever they want.
Elvie now has six products on the market, and continues to expand its product line and innovate new solutions for more women to have access to products that work smarter and harder for their bodies.
In 2021, Elvie launched Elvie Stride, a hands-free, hospital-grade electric pump that allows mothers to express on-the-go without compromising on pumping performance. Stride Plus launched six months later, featuring the award-winning Elvie Stride breast pump, along with a 3-in-1 Carry Bag that includes a wet bag for mess-free travel, and a cool bag and ice pack to keep breast milk fresh. Elvie Curve and Elvie Catch both work to enhance the Elvie breastfeeding range – Elvie Curve is a manual, silicone in-bra breast pump that uses natural suction to optimize milk output, and Elvie Catch is a set of two secure milk collection cups that replace the need for single-use breast pads.
For more information visit elvie.com.
