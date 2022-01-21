ELYFI Introduces Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 21, 2022--
ELYSIA’s DeFi, a decentralized project that connects real and digital assets finances, ELYFI has introduced the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, following the Ethereum network. With the introduction of the BSC network, the first money pool to be opened is the BUSD money pool. Users can earn interests and governance tokens (ELFI) by depositing their BUSD in their wallets into the money pool. As it is an opportunity to earn stable profits with stablecoins in a situation where cryptocurrency has been trending sideways and down markets recently, it is expected that many users in the BSC ecosystem will be able to flow into ELYSIA and ELYFI.
About ELYSIA
ELYFI is the first DeFi project to utilize real assets brought on-chain through the ELYSIA protocol. ELYSIA is a project that tokenizes real assets. ELYSIA is a protocol that makes real assets into asset tokens (NFTs) to be used on-chain, and the asset tokens created in this way can be used in ELYSIA’s DeFi, ELYFI. Participants in the ELYFI Protocol can obtain investment returns by supplying liquidity to the money pool or can borrow liquidity using asset tokens as collateral and can contribute to the protocol's stability and development through governance participation and staking.
About Binance Smart Chain (BSC)
Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is a blockchain platform developed by Binance, the global No. 1 cryptocurrency exchange. It is compatible with other platforms such as the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and supports smart contracts. It is a network that has the advantage of supporting a faster transaction speed compared to the Ethereum network as only a small number of verified nodes are designed to generate blocks, and the gas fee is low.
