Emburse, a leader in travel and expense (T&E) management, has acquired TRIPBAM, the industry’s only provider of fully automated, always-on auditing technology to track and review corporate travel pre-trip spend, corporate negotiated discounts, and supplier contracts.
TRIPBAM’s technology constantly tracks and compares current prices with customers’ travel reservations and automatically rebooks a flight or hotel room if a lower price is available. It has tracked more than 30 million corporate travel bookings to date, representing over $30 billion in spend. TRIPBAM’s solutions have helped more than 2,000 customers, including Aon, Elevance Health and Microsoft, to automatically save in excess of $500 million.
The acquisition of TRIPBAM makes Emburse an even stronger partner for travel and finance leaders, supporting their efforts to better manage spend and proactively control travel costs. With TRIPBAM, Emburse’s 18,000+ customers can add flight and hotel rebooking to the T&E process, providing the lowest prices for their travel plans.
“On the heels of the pandemic, businesses are seeing a strong desire for more employee travel, but a turbulent economy has CFOs and finance leaders looking for ways to keep those costs down without slowing the business, which is exactly what Emburse and TRIPBAM enable," said Eric Friedrichsen, CEO of Emburse. "I'm excited about this acquisition because our combined solution puts the power of automation, AI and data in the hands of our customers so that they can focus on their business instead of the busywork of trying to manage spend manually."
“When looking for the best way to help bring TRIPBAM to the next stage of its journey, we knew that we needed to join an organization that has a strong track record of global growth and could support the world’s biggest brands,” said Steve Reynolds, CEO and founder of TRIPBAM. “In Emburse, we found a similarly entrepreneurial, customer-centric organization that is challenging the status quo with new ways of thinking and a great suite of products. With Eric’s leadership and Emburse’s team and resources, we can continue to expand our global reach and find new ways of saving our customers money.”
Friedrichsen added, “With TRIPBAM’s innovative solutions and talented team onboard, we can further accelerate the pace of innovation, which is good for both our business and our customers. I see this union driving significant value for everyone, and am very pleased to welcome Steve and his team into Emburse. The future of our business has never looked better!”
“Our goal at MSTravel is to make business travel employee friendly, while minimizing environmental impact and delivering financial value to Microsoft,” said Eric Bailey, Global Director - Employee Travel and Devices at Microsoft. “Emburse Go Premier allows our employees to manage every aspect of their trip through a single app, while TRIPBAM delivers savings through rebooking at lower rates. Accessibility and uptime are critical, so both of these solutions running on Microsoft Azure gives us peace of mind. I’m excited to see what the future holds for TRIPBAM as a part of Emburse.”
Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
About Emburse
Emburse is a leader in travel and expense management. Our expense, travel management, accounts payable, and payments solutions are trusted by more than 12 million business professionals, including CFOs, finance teams, and travelers. More than 18,000 organizations in 120 countries, including FORTUNE 100 and Global 2000 corporations, public sector agencies, nonprofits, and high-growth small businesses count on our intelligent automation, sophisticated analytics, and unmatched spend control to streamline processes, increase spend visibility, enhance compliance, and deliver positive financial outcomes.
We eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks, so our customers and their teams can focus on what matters most in their personal and professional lives. We humanize work.
For more information on Emburse, visit emburse.com, or follow our social channels at @emburse.
About TRIPBAM
TRIPBAM is the leading travel technology provider for reducing hotel costs and optimizing hotel programs. TRIPBAM's advanced analytics, benchmarking, and contract auditing capabilities empower companies to save on travel spend without compromising on corporate culture. More than 2,000 companies across the globe trust TRIPBAM’s technology to stay on top of supplier agreements, boost compliance, negotiate new contracts, and save both time and money. For more information, visit www.tripbam.com.
