EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 18, 2022.
EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.
