1st_$8,580, mdn cl, 2YO, 5½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Good Verses Evil (A.Anaya)
|6.80
|3.40
|3.40
|3 (3) Milords Oathkeeper (L.Mawing)
|3.00
|2.20
|1 (1) Awezee (J.Couton)
|5.20
Off 2:32. Time 1:06.92. Fast. Also Ran_Coastal Cat, Coastal Wonder, Havarti Gold. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $9.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-6) paid $8.78. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $17.55.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$7,480, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Awesome Image (A.Anaya)
|3.40
|2.40
|2.20
|1 (1) Prince of Luck (M.Anderson)
|5.40
|2.80
|7 (7) More Honor (A.Cruz)
|2.60
Off 2:59. Time 1:10.10. Fast. Also Ran_Mr Bingley, Reign On, Cool Edge, Doctor Bruce S. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $9.40. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $7.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-7-3) paid $7.92. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-7) paid $10.30.
3rd_$7,040, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|2 (2) Deepingreen (J.Gutierrez)
|4.40
|2.80
|2.10
|4 (4) Fats Dominus (A.Cruz)
|4.40
|2.60
|1 (1) Rocket Power (J.Couton)
|2.20
Off 3:50. Time 1:37.33. Fast. Also Ran_Benny the Jet, Guardingthemoney, One Tuff Minister, Salty Minnow. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $9.60. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $5.00. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $10.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-1-7) paid $7.94. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-1) paid $10.60.
4th_$7,480, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|2 (2) Smashing Success (A.Anaya)
|34.00
|8.00
|4.00
|1 (1) Kissable U (J.Matias)
|2.40
|2.20
|5 (4) Sapphire Silk (J.Zunino)
|3.60
Off 4:17. Time 1:38.52. Fast. Scratched_Waverly Way. Also Ran_If You Want It, Raelee, Sassy Edie. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $41.75. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $41.50. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $37.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-5-7) paid $83.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-5) paid $96.45.
5th_$15,000, , 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|1 (1) Iknowyourface (M.Anderson)
|11.80
|5.60
|4.00
|4 (4) Fortune's Freude (L.Mawing)
|4.40
|3.00
|7 (7) In the Wind (J.Couton)
|5.00
Off 5:08. Time 1:38.55. Fast. Also Ran_Sigrid's Gold, Queen Breezy, Lucky Long Legs, M Fast. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $263.10. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $124.60. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $23.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-7-3) paid $65.49. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-7) paid $97.00.
6th_$6,710, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Officer of War (A.Cruz)
|6.20
|3.60
|2.60
|3 (3) Inquisition (J.Zunino)
|7.00
|4.20
|1 (1) Downthemiddle Dan (J.Gutierrez)
|5.80
Off 5:36. Time 1:11.41. Fast. Also Ran_Mojave, King Charlie, Shark Harbor, Active Pass, Raphael. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $224.30. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $25.80. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $14.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-5) paid $41.40. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $54.70.
7th_$50,000, stk, 2YO F, 6½f, cloudy.
WA Cup Juvenile Filly S.
|4 (4) Koron (K.Orozco)
|3.40
|2.40
|2.10
|5 (5) Let It Reign (A.Cruz)
|9.00
|2.80
|1 (1) Gold N Glitter (J.Matias)
|2.10
Off 6:26. Time 1:19.10. Fast. Also Ran_Cadillac Margarita, Pontiffany. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-1-2-4) 4 Correct Paid $520.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $26.10. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $8.30. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $12.30. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-2) paid $4.83. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $13.85.
8th_$50,000, stk, 2YO, 6½f, cloudy.
WA Cup Juvenile Colts and Geldings S.
|6 (5) Cobra Jet (J.Gutierrez)
|4.80
|2.80
|2.10
|1 (1) Diamond Willow (A.Cruz)
|11.20
|3.40
|3 (2) A View From Above (J.Couton)
|2.10
Off 6:55. Time 1:17.28. Fast. Scratched_Tiger Mountain. Also Ran_Big Paper Daddy, Hickory Wind, Neumeister. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $9.35. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $5.80. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $30.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-7) paid $19.37. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $26.00.
9th_$24,750, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Daffodil Sweet (J.Gutierrez)
|3.60
|3.00
|2.40
|6 (6) Dontkissntell (J.Zunino)
|5.40
|3.20
|1 (1) Galileta (L.Mawing)
|2.40
Off 7:22. Time 1:09.35. Fast. Also Ran_Jacana, Killarney Lass, Sheza Delight. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $4.65. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $6.20. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $8.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-1-5) paid $11.01. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-1) paid $11.75.
10th_$7,040, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Living Legend (A.Cruz)
|3.40
|2.40
|2.20
|3 (3) Lonsdaleite (J.Couton)
|3.20
|2.40
|6 (6) A Whole Lotta Hula (J.Gutierrez)
|3.40
Off 7:50. Time 1:04.51. Fast. Also Ran_Big Cali Girl, Snoozy Suzy, Special Lesson, Lemon Bar Babe, Run for Your Money. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1-2-4-6-3-4) 6 Correct Paid $71.94. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-4-6-3-4) 5 Correct Paid $48.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-6-3-4) 4 Correct Paid $13.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $6.15. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-6) paid $14.60. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $3.80. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $4.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-6-7) paid $10.53. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $1,615,065.
