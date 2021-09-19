1st_$14,960, mdn cl, 2YO, 5½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Abraaj Mirage (M.Anderson)
|9.20
|5.00
|3.00
|1 (1) Overly Fast (H.Martinez)
|3.40
|2.20
|3 (3) Silver King Bain (L.Mawing)
|2.80
Off 2:31. Time 1:04.23. Sloppy. Also Ran_Attorney Louis, Firing Pin, Barnaby Bones. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $12.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-3-4) paid $6.59. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $17.75.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$16,500, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Float On (J.Couton)
|10.00
|3.60
|2.40
|5 (5) Cody's Choice (J.Gutierrez)
|2.60
|2.10
|3 (3) Pistol Power (L.Mawing)
|2.10
Off 2:57. Time 1:09.69. Sloppy. Also Ran_Coastal Jazz, Wine At Nine. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $36.80. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $11.10. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-3-4) paid $8.57. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-3) paid $11.90.
3rd_$12,100, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|4 (4) March On Linch (A.Cruz)
|5.80
|3.00
|2.10
|5 (5) Pat's Gold (L.Mawing)
|3.80
|2.40
|1 (1) Lt. Bullitt (H.Martinez)
|2.10
Off 3:24. Time 1:10.53. Sloppy. Also Ran_Standing Rock, R n' R Atthe Beach, Big Galute. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $55.10. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $20.80. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $11.10. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-6) paid $7.73. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $8.25.
4th_$20,350, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
|7 (5) Akasi (A.Cruz)
|4.20
|2.60
|2.10
|1 (1) One Ocean (J.Gutierrez)
|4.40
|2.80
|4 (2) Lafonda (J.Couton)
|2.40
Off 3:51. Time 1:06.52. Sloppy. Scratched_English Meadow, Cielo Diamante. Also Ran_Wicked Weave, Miss Bella. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-2-4-2/3/7) 4 Correct Paid $96.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-2/7) 3 Correct Paid $22.70. $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $6.60. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $8.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-4-5) paid $5.42. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-4) paid $8.90.
5th_$8,140, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Miso Fast (J.Whitaker)
|19.60
|6.20
|3.80
|2 (2) Tumac Mountain (A.Anaya)
|4.40
|2.60
|1 (1) Bearcreek Mountain (L.Mawing)
|5.60
Off 4:15. Time 1:10.41. Sloppy. Also Ran_Ardenlee Star, Proudtobesicilian, Chris the Beaver. dq_Proudtobesicilian (2-5). $0.5 Pick 3 (4-2/7-5) 3 Correct Paid $29.60. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $27.10. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $35.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-1-4) paid $51.18. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-1) paid $95.85.
6th_$18,260, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Take Charge Deputy (A.Cruz)
|3.80
|3.00
|2.10
|1 (1) Big Endeavor (J.Gutierrez)
|3.60
|2.80
|2 (2) Forever Gold (J.Whitaker)
|2.20
Off 4:42. Time 1:08.86. Sloppy. Also Ran_Vicente's Shadow, Muncey. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $31.00. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $23.80. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $6.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-2-5) paid $3.34. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-2) paid $8.55.
7th_$9,460, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Perfect D (A.Cruz)
|5.40
|3.80
|2.80
|2 (2) Double Perfection (J.Gutierrez)
|5.20
|3.80
|5 (5) Continue On Victor (L.Mawing)
|3.40
Off 5:11. Time 1:10.86. Sloppy. Also Ran_Oxbow Park, Reddish, Mr. Atlantico. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/3/7-5-4-6) 4 Correct Paid $115.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $62.20. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $4.70. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $17.90. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-5-4) paid $14.85. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-5) paid $31.30.
8th_$9,900, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Whidbey Prince (J.Zunino)
|46.00
|16.20
|6.20
|4 (3) Brother Robert (H.Martinez)
|4.60
|3.20
|3 (2) Grey Point (J.Couton)
|3.80
Off 5:38. Time 1:04.01. Sloppy. Scratched_Togranpashousewego. Also Ran_Candied Lute, Monstrodamous, Lochness, L D' Rado Goldrush, Command Sgt Major. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $54.00. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $56.20. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $79.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-3-7) paid $130.63. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-3) paid $148.30.
9th_$20,900, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Slew's Tiz Whiz (J.Zunino)
|3.60
|2.60
|2.20
|1 (1) Alpine Hypnosis (J.Couton)
|10.40
|5.20
|6 (6) Perfect Dude (A.Anaya)
|5.00
Off 6:05. Time 1:16.07. Sloppy. Also Ran_Ididntseethatcomin, Time 'n Time Again, Harbor Outlaw, Temple Secret. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $93.55. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $52.20. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $18.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-6-7) paid $118.68. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $129.15.
10th_$7,040, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|3 (3) Discreet Demons (C.Doll)
|7.60
|3.60
|2.40
|8 (8) Senor Fabuloso (J.Matias)
|3.60
|2.40
|7 (7) Tap the Bank (A.Anaya)
|3.40
Off 6:33. Time 1:40.20. Sloppy. Also Ran_Jazz Story, Gabby Tom, Roarrallyroar, My Name Is Sue, Coastal Affair. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (5-4-6-1-2-3) 6 Correct Paid $1,419.24. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-6-1-2-3) 5 Correct Paid $1,209.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-1-2-3) 4 Correct Paid $562.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $114.15. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $16.40. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $10.00. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $11.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-5) paid $16.05. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $1,243,615.
