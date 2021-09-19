10th-$7,040, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:33. Good. dueled3w,clr3/8,held

Fractional/Final Time: 24.260, 47.670, 1:13.150, 1:26.610, 00.000, 1:40.200.

Trainer: Roddina Barrett

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Demon Warlock-Discreet Miss

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Discreet Demons121332-½1-hd1-1½1-41-hdC. Doll2.80
Senor Fabuloso12187887-42-½2-5½J. Matias3.20
Tap the Bank121755-16-65-1½3-hd3-1¾A. Anaya3.90
Jazz Story121564-hd4-½6-3½5-3½4-noJ. Couton10.00
Gabby Tom124423-2½3-½3-½4-35-8½J. Zunino11.80
Roarrallyroar121686-hd5-12-2½6-hd6-½A. Cruz3.00
My Name Is Sue116211-hd2-1½4-½7-67-4½M. Anderson19.10
Coastal Affair122147-57-2½888L. Zacherle35.30
3 (3)Discreet Demons7.603.602.40
8 (8)Senor Fabuloso3.602.40
7 (7)Tap the Bank3.40

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (5-4-6-1-2-3) 6 Correct Paid $1,419.24. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-6-1-2-3) 5 Correct Paid $1,209.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-1-2-3) 4 Correct Paid $562.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $114.15. $0.5 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (3-8-7-5-4) paid $186.20; $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $16.40; $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $10.00; $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $11.50; $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-5) paid $16.05; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $1,243,615.

