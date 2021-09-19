10th-$7,040, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:33. Good. dueled3w,clr3/8,held
Fractional/Final Time: 24.260, 47.670, 1:13.150, 1:26.610, 00.000, 1:40.200.
Trainer: Roddina Barrett
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Demon Warlock-Discreet Miss
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Discreet Demons
|121
|3
|3
|2-½
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-4
|1-hd
|C. Doll
|2.80
|Senor Fabuloso
|121
|8
|7
|8
|8
|7-4
|2-½
|2-5½
|J. Matias
|3.20
|Tap the Bank
|121
|7
|5
|5-1
|6-6
|5-1½
|3-hd
|3-1¾
|A. Anaya
|3.90
|Jazz Story
|121
|5
|6
|4-hd
|4-½
|6-3½
|5-3½
|4-no
|J. Couton
|10.00
|Gabby Tom
|124
|4
|2
|3-2½
|3-½
|3-½
|4-3
|5-8½
|J. Zunino
|11.80
|Roarrallyroar
|121
|6
|8
|6-hd
|5-1
|2-2½
|6-hd
|6-½
|A. Cruz
|3.00
|My Name Is Sue
|116
|2
|1
|1-hd
|2-1½
|4-½
|7-6
|7-4½
|M. Anderson
|19.10
|Coastal Affair
|122
|1
|4
|7-5
|7-2½
|8
|8
|8
|L. Zacherle
|35.30
|3 (3)
|Discreet Demons
|7.60
|3.60
|2.40
|8 (8)
|Senor Fabuloso
|3.60
|2.40
|7 (7)
|Tap the Bank
|3.40
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (5-4-6-1-2-3) 6 Correct Paid $1,419.24. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-6-1-2-3) 5 Correct Paid $1,209.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-1-2-3) 4 Correct Paid $562.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $114.15. $0.5 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (3-8-7-5-4) paid $186.20; $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $16.40; $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $10.00; $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $11.50; $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-5) paid $16.05; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $1,243,615.
