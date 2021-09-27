9th-$55,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Gottstein Futurity
Off 6:06. 7. off pace,bid 3/8,clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.980, 46.970, 1:12.570, 1:39.310, 00.000, 1:46.180.
Trainer: Tom Wenzel
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Midnight Lute-Slant of Light
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Midnight Mojo
|123
|4
|9
|8-2
|8-½
|5-3
|1-½
|1-1½
|H. Martinez
|8.80
|Diamond Willow
|120
|5
|6
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-1½
|2-6
|A. Cruz
|3.20
|Big Paper Daddy
|120
|6
|1
|2-hd
|2-½
|2-1
|3-2
|3-4½
|J. Gutierrez
|4.80
|Irish Knight
|123
|2
|3
|3-hd
|4-hd
|4-½
|4-3
|4-4¾
|A. Anaya
|11.60
|Sargent Kline
|120
|3
|2
|7-2
|6-hd
|6-3
|6-5
|5-4½
|K. Orozco
|5.90
|Hickory Wind
|121
|7
|8
|5-1
|3-½
|3-hd
|5-1
|6-10½
|J. Zunino
|51.50
|Danny Zuko
|120
|9
|5
|6-2
|9
|8-½
|7-4
|7-8
|J. Couton
|16.30
|Boss Nine
|120
|1
|7
|9
|7-1
|9
|8-2
|8-2½
|L. Mawing
|1.70
|Ghostfinder
|120
|8
|4
|4-½
|5-4
|7-½
|9
|9
|A. Marti
|43.50
|4 (4)
|Midnight Mojo
|19.60
|8.60
|4.00
|5 (5)
|Diamond Willow
|4.80
|3.80
|6 (6)
|Big Paper Daddy
|5.00
$0.5 Pick 4 (4-6-2-4) 4 Correct Paid $182.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $49.80. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $10.40; $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $49.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-6-2) paid $161.19; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-6) paid $114.45;
