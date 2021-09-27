9th-$55,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Gottstein Futurity

Off 6:06. 7. off pace,bid 3/8,clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.980, 46.970, 1:12.570, 1:39.310, 00.000, 1:46.180.

Trainer: Tom Wenzel

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Midnight Lute-Slant of Light

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Midnight Mojo123498-28-½5-31-½1-1½H. Martinez8.80
Diamond Willow120561-hd1-11-hd2-1½2-6A. Cruz3.20
Big Paper Daddy120612-hd2-½2-13-23-4½J. Gutierrez4.80
Irish Knight123233-hd4-hd4-½4-34-4¾A. Anaya11.60
Sargent Kline120327-26-hd6-36-55-4½K. Orozco5.90
Hickory Wind121785-13-½3-hd5-16-10½J. Zunino51.50
Danny Zuko120956-298-½7-47-8J. Couton16.30
Boss Nine1201797-198-28-2½L. Mawing1.70
Ghostfinder120844-½5-47-½99A. Marti43.50
4 (4)Midnight Mojo19.608.604.00
5 (5)Diamond Willow4.803.80
6 (6)Big Paper Daddy5.00

$0.5 Pick 4 (4-6-2-4) 4 Correct Paid $182.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $49.80. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $10.40; $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $49.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-6-2) paid $161.19; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-6) paid $114.45;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

