NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2023--
Emerge ETF Trust (the “Trust”) announced the liquidation and dissolution of the below series of the Trust (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”):
Fund
Ticker
Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Dividend Equity ETF
EMCA
Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF
EMGC
Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Global Core Equity ETF
EMZA
Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity ETF
EMCH
Emerge EMPWR Unified Sustainable Equity ETF
EMPW
The liquidations are anticipated to occur on or about July 14, 2023. After the close of business on June 23, 2023, the Funds will no longer accept creation orders. Orders to redeem creation units of the Funds may be submitted until the applicable closing time on July 7, 2023, as described in the Funds’ Statement of Additional Information. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or about July 14, 2023.
Trading in the Funds’ shares on C’boe BZX Exchange, Inc. (“Cboe”) will be halted prior to market open on July 10, 2023. Shareholders may sell their Fund’s shares on Cboe until the market close on July 7, 2023, and may incur the usual and customary brokerage commissions associated with the sale of Fund shares. The Funds’ shares will no longer trade on Cboe after market close on July 7, 2023, and the shares will be subsequently delisted. Upon completion of the liquidation of a Fund, shares of that Fund will be individually redeemed. Shareholders who do not sell their shares of the Funds before market close on July 7, 2023, will receive cash equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares as of July 7, 2023, which will include any capital gains and dividends, on or about July 14, 2023. If shareholders of a Fund sell their shares or receive a liquidating distribution, it is generally considered a taxable event and they should consult their tax advisor about the potential tax consequences.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623938174/en/
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Emerge Capital Management
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/23/2023 05:51 PM/DISC: 06/23/2023 05:48 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623938174/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.