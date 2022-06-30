DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2022--
The "Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2022, By Service Type, By Category, By Professional Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the emergency and other relief services ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Emergency And Other Relief Service market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider emergency and other relief services market, and compares it with other markets.
Companies Mentioned
- Direct Relief
- The Salvation Army
- The American National Red Cross
- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)
- International Disaster Emergency Service
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Characteristics
3. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Emergency And Other Relief Services
5. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Food
- Shelter
- Medical Assistance
- Others
6.2. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market, Segmentation By Category, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Short-term Assistance
- Deferred Assistance
- Long-term Assistance
6.3. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market, Segmentation By Professional Services, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Consulting Services
- Emergency Operation Services
- Training And Simulation Services
- Public Information Services
7. Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ff8ive
