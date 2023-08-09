Emergent Cold LatAm starts operations in the Dominican Republic and positions itself as a hub in the region

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent Cold LatAm or the Company), the fastest-growing refrigerated storage and logistics service provider in Latin America, inaugurated its facilities in the Dominican Republic, located within the Free Zone Park DP World Economic Zones | Dominican.
The inauguration marks the start of the company's operations in the country, where local investment is expected to reach US$ 40 million in the coming years, and 50 job positions will be generated in this initial stage.
In addition to representing a significant local investment and support for the development of Dominican Republic's economy, the operation positions the company as a hub and a strategic ally for importers and exporters throughout the Caribbean. The modern warehouse has the capacity for 8,000 frozen pallets and a large anteroom for value-added operations.
The construction of the warehouse followed the EDGE Advanced sustainability standards, with a focus on creating an environmentally efficient operation. For example, non-ozone- depleting refrigerants are used, along with energy and water-saving systems, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability.
The Dominican Republic is a recognized center for the import and re-export of products to other countries in the region, and Emergent Cold LatAm’s warehouse is located within the facilities of DP World Dominicana, which also holds a port terminal considered one of the logistics hubs of Latin America and the Caribbean.
The Head of Emergent Cold LatAm in the country, Carlos Fernandez, also highlighted that the Dominican Republic is a significant producer and exporter of cocoa, bananas, and avocados, in addition to having a strong food industry, which represents a great opportunity for the company.
"By starting our operations in the country, Emergent Cold LatAm reaffirms its commitment to logistics services throughout Latin America and contributes to the consolidation of the Dominican Republic as the ideal logistics hub for distribution in the Americas and the Caribbean," said Fernandez.
Ramón Badía, Commercial Director of DP World Dominicana, ensured that with the opening of this modern refrigerated warehouse, clients of Emergent Cold LatAm and of the organization he represents will have access to cold chain solutions that will integrate into both supply chains.
"DP World Dominicana aims to further enhance the nation's attractiveness by integrating the port, logistics, and manufacturing into a single platform, generating new job opportunities, boosting the Dominican economy, and improving the quality of life of its population. Therefore, the partnership with Emergent Cold LatAm perfectly fits the future vision and growth plan of our organization, not only for the region but for entire country," Badía affirmed.
About Emergent Cold LatAm:
Emergent Cold Latin America ( www.emergentcoldlatam.com ) is the largest refrigerated warehousing and logistics provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, building the highest-quality cold chain network to provide end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solutions to their customers across the region. The company was founded in August 2021 to cover the need for modern cold chain solutions in the market and to meet the increasing demand from domestic and global customers. Emergent Cold LatAm currently operates more than 500 trucks and more than 60 cold storage facilities, including seven new facilities now under construction, to complete a total of 11 countries across Latin America.
