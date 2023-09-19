NEWPORT, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2023--
Emergent Risk International (ERI), a leading risk management and intelligence consulting firm, has appointed eight distinguished industry leaders to its 2023-2024 client advisory board. The board will provide leadership insight which will help drive ERI products and services that will meet and exceed the highest standards of its clients.
“We are honored to have this deeply experienced group support our mission of superior client service,” said Meredith Wilson, ERI’s founder and chief executive officer. “Their careers span decades and include service in both the government and private sector, in a variety of senior risk, intelligence, business and security management positions. Their judgment and insight will help ERI maintain its forward-thinking and pro-active approach as we strive to provide the most effective products for clients in today’s dynamic and ever-evolving risk environment. I look forward to working with them in the year ahead.”
Appointed to the 2023-2024 Client Advisory Board are:
Scott Lindahl
Vice President of Corporate Services and Chief Security Officer
The Kellogg Company
Arian Avila
Vice President, Security Operations and Solutions
Capital One
Alan Borntrager
Global Head of Corporate Security Services
Dell Technologies
Melissa Zellner
Executive Director, Security and Resilience
Organon
John Robert
Director, Global Intelligence and Protection
Dow
Suzanna Morrow
Director of Global Security Analysis and Due Diligence
Meta
Jeremy Rodrigues
Senior Director, Enterprise Security
Excelerate Energy
Christina Palicsar
Global Threat Analysis Manager
Google Data Centers
About Emergent Risk International (ERI):
Emergent Risk International is a strategic intelligence and advisory firm specializing in crafting business-centered risk intelligence, technology, staffing, training and consulting solutions to address geopolitical, regulatory and security risk for your business. Please reach out and let us know how we can help you. Learn more by visiting https://emergentriskinternational.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918390558/en/
CONTACT: Emergent Risk International, Communications Team
eriteam@emergentriskinternational.com
https://emergentriskinternational.com/
KEYWORD: RHODE ISLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT DEFENSE PUBLIC SAFETY TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING MOBILE/WIRELESS PUBLISHING PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES SEMICONDUCTOR OTHER ENERGY COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY ENERGY PUBLIC POLICY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE OTHER MANUFACTURING NETWORKS OTHER DEFENSE INTERNET HARDWARE
SOURCE: Emergent Risk International
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/19/2023 12:08 AM/DISC: 09/19/2023 12:08 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918390558/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.