Emids Launches Extensive Rebranding Initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 17, 2022--
Emids, the proven leader in digital engineering and transformation innovations to the healthcare and life sciences industry, today launched a comprehensive rebranding initiative designed to align the company’s growth, domain expertise and industry reputation behind the singular mission of “advancing the future of health through impactful technology solutions.”
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005360/en/
Saurabh Sinha, Emids Founder & CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Evolving the Emids brand further supports the company's profound impact as a partner of choice for leading organizations in the healthcare and life sciences industry.
“We have been on an incredible, 23-year journey of growth and innovation,” said Emids Founder and Chief Executive Officer Saurabh Sinha. “We feel this rebranding initiative builds on our two decades of success and positions us to meet the challenges ahead.”
Emids provides granular expertise and consulting in the domains of engineering, design and system management for payers, providers, biopharma, medical technology and healthcare technology firms. The branding initiative solidifies Emids' place at the nexus of healthcare's transformation into a digital ecosystem where actionable information can be seamlessly exchanged, and innovation can occur at speed and scale.
In tandem with the incredibly pivotal time for healthcare, the driving forces of rapid expansion and global acquisitions compelled the evolution of Emids’ identity to better tell the story of who Emids is today, enabling the company to consistently deliver cohesion and value to internal stakeholders and external partners.
Emids' growth has also increased the company's footprint in healthcare. With over 3,300 associates in eight countries who partner with clients, Emids’ growing capabilities have enabled the organization to scale innovations in user-experience design and software development, human-centered engineering and low-code application development.
Over the next two months, the company will roll out its new identity across its global offices, customers, partners, employees and investors. Key assets include a revised logo, refreshed website, and new messages aligned across products and channels. A global brand marketing and advertising campaign will kick off later this year.
About Emids
Founded in 1999 and based in Nashville, Emids provides global digital transformation solutions across the healthcare ecosystem, providing tailored, cutting-edge solutions and services in the domains of engineering, design, and system management for payers, providers, biopharma, medical technology and healthcare technology firms. Emids' core values as trusted guides and inclusive innovators obsessed with delivering impact and value for its customers are the cornerstones of its singular mission of advancing the future of health through impactful technology solutions. Learn more at www.emids.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005360/en/
Libby Werner |libby.werner@emids.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL OTHER TECHNOLOGY INSURANCE SOFTWARE HOSPITALS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT SCIENCE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER COMMUNICATIONS GENERAL HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS MARKETING HEALTH ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Emids
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/17/2022 08:10 AM/DISC: 02/17/2022 08:11 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005360/en