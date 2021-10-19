MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
Emotional Intelligence Ventures, led by noted investor and exec David Nikzad, are pleased to announce their Regulation A raise is currently at $20,114,949, with more investors coming in daily. Ultimately, they are looking to raise a maximum of $49,999,999, and believe this is a completely doable goal. A Regulation A offering allows for retail investors to invest in pre-public and private companies. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to accelerate the development and distribution of Ei’s medicinal and functional mushroom product lines.
David Nikzad, founder and CEO of Ei.Ventures notes, “We are so committed to the nonaccredited investor, that we are pursuing a Regulation A offering.” Adding, “As I’ve been fortunate to invest early in numerous companies like Airbnb, Betterment, and Vidyard, and three equity crowdfunding platforms (WeFunder, RealCrowd, Republic), I’m really passionate about democratizing investment opportunities so any investor can reap the rewards, and take all of the risks of early investment in game-changing companies.”
As part of their research and development into natural psychedelic compounds, EI recently announced via Forbes that they have partnered with transdermal delivery powerhouse Tioga Research to develop a transdermal patch for sustained delivery of psilocin, the active ingredient in psilocybin mushrooms, for mental health applications.
The company believes this announcement along with the increasing interest in the psychedelic medicine for mental health space, and a rising tide of medicalization, decriminalization, and legalization of psychedelic mushrooms are driving interest in the overall psychedelic medicine space, and Ei.Ventures in particular.
On Monday October 4, the Seattle City Council voted to decriminalize the non-commercial possession and cultivation of many psychedelics, including mushrooms, for “religious, spiritual, healing, or personal growth practices.” Council members passed the resolution unanimously, with a 9-0 vote. This makes Seattle the largest city in the United States to decriminalize psychedelic plants and fungi.
As part of Ei’s dual track approach, they are planning to launch their line of functional mushroom MANA nutraceuticals in early 2022. They are creating proprietary formulations using a unique formulation process for enhanced bioavailability and efficacy. These products target cognition and immune system; energy, vitality, mood, sleep, and weight loss; mental and physical optimization for micro dosers; nootropic or Smart Drugs; and joint & muscle pain.
