Emotive, a conversational SMS marketing platform for ecommerce brands, announced today that it has been named to G2’s Best Software Awards for 2022. In the year since Emotive announced it had closed $50 million in Series B funding, the company has seen accelerated growth across its revenue, customer base, and headcount.
Emotive also earned a spot in the Leaders quadrant of the G2 Grid for SMS Marketing, reflecting the company’s strong customer reviews and market expansion. G2 ranks software sellers based on Satisfaction and Market Presence scores, which includes at least 50 published customer reviews.
“We’re honored to be recognized, and excited about our platform innovations that will keep driving growth for leading ecommerce brands,” said Emotive Co-founder and CEO, Brian Zatulove. “Recent changes to privacy rules and third-party cookies have made some digital marketing channels less effective, so it’s more important than ever that brands have the tools to build direct, mutually beneficial relationships with their customers.”
In 2022, U.S. ecommerce sales are expected to top $1 trillion for the first time, and according to Gartner, 86 percent of marketing leaders say digital commerce will be their most important sales channel. The Emotive platform helps brands build trusted relationships with consumers using first-party data, two-way texting conversations, and tools for testing, understanding, and improving a brand’s customer experience as the driver for ecommerce success.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com.
About Emotive
Emotive is the #1 platform for humanizing ecommerce marketing, driving accelerated ROI with personalized text messaging software and services that connects brands with customers. Emotive provides businesses with text marketing services that create effective acquisition and conversion experiences, build their customer base, grow traffic and sales, and unite the revenue funnel. For more information, visit https://emotive.io.
