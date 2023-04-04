NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today announced that it achieved the 2023 ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. The achievement highlights ESRT’s consistent ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for outstanding leadership in environmental and public health initiatives, as the company’s NYC portfolio achieved 92 percent ENERGY STAR certification.
“Our leadership in energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality (IEQ), and healthy buildings receives continued recognition from third-party organizations, and this Sustained Excellence Award from ENERGY STAR is a further proof point of ESRT’s forward-looking initiatives and continued value to our tenants and investors,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust.
ESRT received its initial recognition as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year in 2021 and has maintained the title each subsequent year. The company reached carbon neutrality for its 9.6 million square foot portfolio in 2022 and continues to work toward its target of net zero emissions with an 80 percent reduction in operational emissions at the Empire State Building by 2030 and throughout the portfolio by 2035. In partnership with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) – and supported by the Clinton Global Initiative and other NYC-based landlords – ESRT developed the “ Empire Building Playbook: An Owner’s Guide to Low Carbon Retrofits ” modeled after its deep-energy retrofit work at the Empire State Building. ESRT’s industry-leading work proves the business case for investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, sustainability, water use reduction, waste reduction, and IEQ.
“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”
In its annual Sustainability Report, ESRT transparently highlights its practices and progress toward its energy efficiency, net zero carbon, and sustainability goals. Learn more about ESRT’s environmental, social, and governance commitments here.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – the World’s Most Famous Building – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About ENERGY STAR
ENERGY STAR ® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.
Forward-Looking Statements
