Empire State Realty Trust Announces Opening of New All-Hands Space at 1400 Broadway; Shares Plans for 7.4k Square Foot Rooftop at 1333 Broadway

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it opened a new all-hands space at 1400 Broadway, and unveiled plans for an outdoor rooftop deck and function space with sweeping city and Empire State Building views at 1333 Broadway, The new office amenities will be new features for all tenants at ESRT’s Broadway Campus that includes its properties at 1333 Broadway, 1350 Broadway, 1359 Broadway, 1400 Broadway, 501 Seventh Avenue, 111 W. 33rd Street, and the Empire State Building.
“ESRT’s amenity-rich portfolio serves the market’s flight to quality in healthy, sustainable, fully modernized properties at accessible price points,” said ESRT Executive Vice President, Real Estate Thomas P. Durels. “Our building locations near mass transit and neighborhood amenities assist tenants in employee attraction, retention, and engagement.” The rooftop deck and function space at 1333 Broadway will feature a reservable event space for more than 150 people and will include private cabanas with seating, a wet bar, multiple charging stations, and stunning, unobstructed views of the iconic Empire State Building.
The new 170+ person all-hands space at 1400 Broadway features a wet bar; three large flatscreen Smart TVs; video conferencing capabilities; Sonos speaker and microphone systems; and charging stations. The new all-hands space connects to the popular existing tenant lounge that seats more than 70 people. These spaces are reservable for private catered events fully coordinated by ESRT’s hospitality manager.
“[ESRT is] going to have available a lounge area, an outdoor rooftop, and they’re going to have a town hall area all accessible to the tenants in the building. We’re excited about that,” said Progyny CEO Pete Anevski, a tenant at 1359 Broadway.
The amenities at the Broadway Campus build on ESRT’s already amenity-rich portfolio. ESRT announced plans to expand the amenity offering at the world-famous Empire State Building, which presently includes a 15,000 square foot fitness center, conference center, and eight in-building dining options. Future plans for the building include a basketball and pickleball court that converts into a large team meeting space for 400 people, a lounge, and two golf simulators.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – “the World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality. As of March 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 718,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
