The latest advancement and innovation in media measurement and currency is centered around Big Data solutions, all to provide opportunities for more accurate reach and frequency. Integration across all cross-channel platforms is the goal, as well as finding better approaches on how we target audiences to reduce the $130 Billion in media wastage that occurs today.
Against this backdrop, executives from Nielsen, VideoAmp, Comscore, and iSpot attended a two-day Media Summit in Cincinnati held by Empower Media, a leading advertising and marketing agency. The executives participated in discussions with the Empower team and Empower clients. Presentations focused on planning for expected and continued media measurement and currency disruption across the modern media landscape.
Ashlee Clarke, CEO of Empower Media, said, "In the last year we have seen Nielsen single currency be challenged by the Big Data offerings of VideoAmp, iSpot and Comscore. We see many multi-currency options across media companies today and predict a significant number of media companies will eliminate currency choice in favor of exclusive partnerships—much like we have seen in-market with Comscore and Scripps, and VideoAmp and Allen.
“In the next 12 months, we anticipate media currency options will evolve to industry-wide media currency fragmentation as media companies settle with their unique and preferred currency partner. This will significantly impact the way media agencies and brands go to market in Q3, 2024. We see the absolute need to be on the frontline of this discussion and lead the change our clients must have to protect their media investments.”
One executive who attended the summit, Tom Hutchinson, CMO of Jockey, said, “It was an extraordinary few days. Grateful that our media agency Empower is on the forefront of such thought leadership and clearly leveraging their working relationship with all key measurement and currency companies. The innovation that is evident, and Empower’s approach to bring all their clients into the discussion directly, allows us to work in partnership to prepare for significant industry disruption anticipated in the coming 12 months.”
Empower is the first to bring these companies together in this constructive format. This event was tangible proof of Empower’s commitment to provide the most accurate picture of reach and frequency across various platforms, and leverage innovation to make client advertising dollars work harder than ever before.
Ms. Clarke said, “We are extremely grateful to our Empower team, our incredible clients, and for the participation of the very innovative measurement and currency solutions partners VideoAmp, iSpot, Comscore and Nielsen to contribute on this industry-wide critical topic.”
About Empower Media
Empower is America’s largest woman-owned media agency, that leverages technology to give clients a competitive edge. We live a Client-First culture, breaking through clutter and ceilings, leaving the status quo and mediocrity in our dust. One agency, united and supported for more than 38 years, challenging ourselves to deliver pure excellence that drives client success.
