An Empower Retirement unit that advises individuals on decisions about their retirement finances is recruiting both new and experienced team members seeking their first or next career move.
“It’s really a pretty straight-forward and simple mission: We help working Americans have the best chance at achieving financial freedom and the opportunity to live out their dreams,” said Carol Waddell, Executive Vice President, Retirement Solutions Group (RSG).
RSG is aiming to add 325 associates by the end of the year. The opportunities vary from certified professionals to individual sales consultants to managers to entry-level customer support professionals.
All RSG team members work with customers in support of Empower’s retirement and retail customers.
“Talking with people about their finances is deeply personal,” Waddell said. “People are telling us the details of their finances and sharing with us how they want to live out their retirements. We are looking for candidates who want to be part of that mission.”
Empower is a fast-growing company making investments in its workforce, technology and innovations. In total, the company is recruiting for some 2,300 open roles nationwide.
RSG is the fastest-growing segment in the company and Empower is committed to giving associates the tools and education they need to succeed in their careers, Waddell said.
“It’s rewarding building something from the ground up and giving our associates opportunities to help design a better model for serving our customers while also advancing their own careers,” she said. “That’s energizing and exciting.”
In the last 12 months, roughly one-third of Empower associates were promoted to new roles within the company.
New employees will join 8,900 associates who serve the retirement needs of 12 million Americans with more than $1 trillion in assets. 1 Empower Retirement is the nation’s second-largest retirement services provider. 2
“Empower prides itself on encouraging internal mobility as a way to tap into the knowledge, experience and perspective associates can bring to different teams and departments,” said Waddell. “It’s good for the company and good for those who take action in owning their careers by identifying interest areas and exploring internal job opportunities.”
In addition to career opportunities, Empower is taking its strong community-minded mission to new associates to help drive additional value to their professional lives.
In 2020, Empower and its associates, through the company giving program, gave $3.78 million to 1,402 community organizations. Of that, $1.5 million went directly to organizations working on COVID relief. Associates donated 7,768 hours in community organizations that are important to them.
“I think a sense of helping communities and individuals be the best they can is part of our DNA,” Waddell said. “We’re helping people prepare for their financial futures, and at the same time our associates are rolling up their sleeves and helping community nonprofit organizations that are making a real difference in our neighborhoods.”
In recent years, Empower has been selected as the Best Company to Work for in Colorado for its employee perks, diversity and inclusion, and salaries by career website Zippia. It was recognized in the top 100 Innovators in Diversity & Inclusion by Mogul and was named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in Colorado by CSR Solutions of Colorado and Points of Light.
Empower was recognized by Investment News as a 2020 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Awards finalist for its ability to inspire others from diverse backgrounds to join, flourish and bring their true selves to work in the financial services industry; and in 2020 as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the American Association of People with Disabilities.
“Every day we are talking to working and retired Americans about their financial futures. We are invested in them and their dreams, and I find that to be rewarding,” Waddell said.
Find out more about Empower and career opportunities.
About Empower Retirement
Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower Retirement administers approximately $1 trillion in assets for more than 12 million retirement plan participants as of June 30, 2021, 1 and is the nation’s second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants. 2 Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; small, mid-size and large corporate 401(k) clients; not-for-profit 403 (b) entities; private-label recordkeeping clients; and IRA customers. Personal Capital, a subsidiary of Empower Retirement, is an industry-leading hybrid wealth manager. For more information please visit empower-retirement.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
1 As of June 30, 2021. Information refers to the business of Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, including Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York and GWFS Equities, Inc. GWLA’s consolidated total assets under administration (AUA) were $1,131B. AUA is a non-GAAP measure and does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company. GWLA’s statutory assets total $75.2B and liabilities total $73.3B. GWLANY statutory assets total $3.5B and liabilities total $3.3B.
2 Pensions & Investments Defined Contribution Recordkeeper Survey Ranking as of April 2021.
