The "Empty Gelatin Capsule Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global empty gelatin capsule market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR around 8.1% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The major factor for the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVD, cancer, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases coupled with the rising demand for gelatin capsules.
Also, an increase in technological development in the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture plant-derived capsules is expected to provide various opportunities for expansion of the global empty capsules market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Qualicaps Europe expanded its presence in the South Asia region. In addition to two production sites based in Europe, the company has capsule manufacturing experts located in the EMEA and South Asia.
The global empty gelatin capsule market is segmented based on the type and based on end-user. Based on type market is sub-segmented into soft gelatin capsules and hard gelatin capsules. Based on end-user, the market is sub-segmented into pharmaceutical industry, food industry, nutraceutical industry, and cosmetics industry. The availability of a wide range of applications of gelatin in the pharmaceuticals industry such as gelling, coating, binding, and film building is expected to drive the market. The properties of gelatin are useful against environmental changes to protect the products which increases the shelf-life of products. For instance, in March 2021, CapsCanada, a Lyfe Group company announced the launch of a new liquid-filled hard capsule manufacturing service.
Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. North America is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the market owing to the major capsule manufacturers with large production capacities, along with the presence of several pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities utilizing these capsules. Also, the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and advancement in capsule drug delivery technology in the region are some of the factors that are driving the global empty gelatin capsule market. For instance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd received the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for the launch of generic Penicillamine capsules, used for the treatment of Wilson's disease and cystinuria, in the US market.
The major companies serving the global empty gelatin capsule market include Qualicaps Europe, CapsCanada, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, ACG Group, Lonza Group Ltd, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in 2021 NutraV, LLC launched a new range of Tio2 Capsules. Available both in gelatin and HPMC and with excellent machinability, this range of capsules offers the best encapsulation solution for ingredient masking.
