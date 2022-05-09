WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $33.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.63 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.43 per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.4 million.
