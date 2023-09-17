WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2023--
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating novel, small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that data for EDP-323, its oral, once-daily, L-protein inhibitor in development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), will be presented at the 9th European Scientific Working Group on Influenza (ESWI) Influenza Conference on September 17-20, 2023 at the Palacio de Congresos de Valencia in Valencia, Spain.
Date/Time: Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 20:00 – 21:00 CEST / 2:00 – 3:00 PM EDT (Sneak Peak)
Date/Time: Monday, September 18, 2023, from 19:30 – 21:00 CEST / 1:30 – 3:00 PM EDT
Abstract Number: 663
Poster Title: “EDP-323, a First-in-Class, Once-Daily, Oral L-Protein Inhibitor for the Treatment of RSV: Results from a Phase 1 Study in Healthy Subjects and Correlation with In Vitro Antiviral Activity”
Location: Poster Hall Exhibit
Presenter: Kimberly Mills, PharmD
Further information about the ESWI Influenza Conference can be found here.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Enanta’s research and development programs include clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research on a single agent targeting both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).
Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic hepatitis c virus infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET®.
