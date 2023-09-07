WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2023--
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating novel, small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that data for EDP-938, its oral, once-daily, N-protein inhibitor in development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), will be presented at IDWeek 2023 being held October 11 - 15, 2023 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA.
Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
Time: 12:15 - 1:30 PM ET
Abstract Number: 923
Poster Title: “EDP-938, A Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antiviral, Demonstrates a High Barrier to Resistance in a Human Challenge Study”
Session Title: Virology: Treatment and Prevention of Viral Infections
Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Poster Hall
Presenter: Rachel Levene, Ph.D.
Further information about IDWeek 2023 can be found here.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Enanta’s research and development programs include clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research on a single agent targeting both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).
Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic hepatitis c virus infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET ® (U.S.) and MAVIRET ®.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907333204/en/
CONTACT: Media and Investors Contact
Jennifer Viera
617-744-3848
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INFECTIOUS DISEASES BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/07/2023 07:00 AM/DISC: 09/07/2023 07:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907333204/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.