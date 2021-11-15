CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
Encantos, the global creator platform bringing purpose-driven entertainment to kids, today announced global megastar Eugenio Derbez (“Acapulco”, “Coda”, "Overboard”) and his 3Pas Studios partner Ben Odell will join forces with Encantos’ Susie Jaramillo and Steven Wolfe Pereira (“Canticos,” “Skeletina and the In-Between World”, “Tiny Travelers”) to develop new children’s entertainment IP that aims to ignite critical thinking and creative problem solving skills in ways that kids will find entertaining, culturally-authentic and relatable.
Encantos is expanding its award-winning portfolio of Encantos Originals for kids and families with a new property that will incorporate Derbez’s unique blend of wit, wisdom, and heart. The new IP features a confident, street-smart, brilliant boy who unwittingly gets into trouble and uses his humor, wit, and ingenuity to get himself out of sticky situations. Featuring an ensemble cast of odd-ball multi-generational characters, Encantos and 3Pas will bring the property to life in engaging ways across digital and physical products including an animated series, consumer products, publishing, and interactive experiences in the Encantos app.
An award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist, Eugenio Derbez is one of the most influential creative forces in the entertainment world. Named by Variety as the #1 most influential Hispanic male in the world, the beloved Mexico-born star has amassed a global fan base through his TV shows and films including such hits as “Acapulco”, “Coda”, "Instructions Not Included", "Overboard", and "Under the Same Moon" ("La Misma Luna"). Derbez co-founded the film and TV production company 3Pas Studios with Odell who has produced or executive produced over 30 feature films as well as scripted and unscripted TV shows in both English and Spanish. Together they have made some of the most successful Latinx movies and television shows since they founded their company seven years ago.
“Making a child laugh is the best feeling in the world,” said Derbez. “Now just imagine if they can also learn while they are being entertained! We want it to be universal but through a specific Latino lens. I have a seven year old daughter and I just never feel like there is enough content that speaks to her and reflects who she is. We want 3Pas to be part of the solution and Encantos is the perfect partner to help us achieve this.”
“Eugenio has a special gift for connecting with children and it shines through his work,” said Encantos Chief Story Officer and President of Encantos Studios Susie Jaramillo. “He is a natural Storyteacher who understands the power of humor to help kids learn. We can't wait to channel his bigheartedness and comedic genius into a property that entertains and engages kids while teaching them valuable new fundamental skills like critical thinking, problem solving, and perseverance.”
Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021, Encantos is on a mission to create entertainment that enlightens. Encantos’ first property Canticos is the #1 bilingual preschool brand and a two-time Kidscreen award-winning, Emmy-nominated series that has inspired millions of children to fall in love with Nicky, Kiki, and Ricky Chickie and their animated friends. With hundreds of millions of views across Nick Jr. and YouTube, Canticos has enchanted children at home and in the classroom as preschool teachers have incorporated their stories, music and books into their early learning curriculum. Encantos has mastered the art of blending entertainment and learning in charming ways that kids love.
In addition to developing Encantos Originals, Encantos also nurtures and empowers creators from around the world to help kids learn via its Storyteaching creator platform. Leveraging unique insights and analytics, Encantos is able to identify and develop IP with global potential and help purpose-driven storytellers build their brands and audience. Creators also benefit from Encantos’ vast global network, helping to grow their IP beyond digital experiences into publishing, licensing, merchandising, and brand partnerships.
“While over 50% of kids in the United States are multicultural, children's entertainment and education does not reflect today’s diverse world,” said Encantos CEO Steven Wolfe Pereira. “Families expect and deserve greater representation in what their kids are seeing and learning. Encantos is bringing culturally authentic voices together on a platform that provides the broader range of perspectives that has been missing.”
“One of our priorities at 3Pas is bringing more diverse-focused content to the kids and family space and we love Steven and Susie’s vision for Encantos. We want to swing big and build out a lasting property that can teach kids using all of the multimedia platforms available to them. And as always, we want to do it with humor and heart and we love to work with and support talented LatinX partners to get there,” said Odell.
Derbez joins a roster of creators from around the world on the Encantos Storyteaching platform committed to helping kids learn 21st-century skills. Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell will serve as executive producers on the property on behalf of 3Pas Studios, along with Susie Jaramillo and Steven Wolfe Pereira on behalf of Encantos.
3Pas Studios is represented by UTA & attorney Howard Abramson. Encantos is represented by attorney Lisa E. Davis at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC.
About 3Pas Studios
3Pas Studios is a film and television company co-founded by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell. Their half-hour comedy, ACAPULCO premiered this fall on AppleTV+ to rave reviews. In the unscripted space, DE VIAJE CON LOS DERBEZ and LOL, both produced by 3Pas, are two of Amazon's most watched shows in Latin America. 3Pas also has a robust feature division responsible for the box office hits OVERBOARD and HOW TO BE A LATIN LOVER. They are in post-production on THE VALET, a remake of the eponymous French film starring Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving and Max Greenfield for Lionsgate and Hulu as well as ARISTOTLE & DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE with producing partners Big Swing, Limelight, Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Aitch Alberto.
About Encantos
Encantos is a global creator platform bringing purpose-driven entertainment to kids. Committed to its mission of democratizing, diversifying and personalizing learning for kids around the world, the award-winning public benefit corporation has been honored by Common Sense Media, the Emmy’s and Kidscreen; featured by CNBC, Forbes and The New York Times; and was named by Fast Company one of “The 10 most innovative education companies of 2021.” Headquartered in Culver City, CA, Encantos was founded by Steven Wolfe Pereira, Susie Jaramillo, Carlos Hoyos, and Nuria Santamaria. Encantos is backed by purpose-driven investors including Kapor Capital, L’ATTITUDE Ventures, Metrodora Ventures, Next Play Ventures, and Precursor Ventures. For more information, visit encantosworld.com and follow @encantos on Instagram and Twitter.
