The official Men's Health Week of 2022 comes to a close on June 19, but UHSM Health Share, a faith-based healthcare nonprofit, and additional nonprofit organizations, Men's Health Network and Healthy Men, Inc., continue to share support for preventative healthcare solutions for men far beyond Men's Health Week. Close partnerships and awareness campaigns such as Men's Health Week help promote better mental, physical, and spiritual health of the larger, worldwide community. Engaging and activating men towards early detection as a means of preventing disease help boys and men to connect, converse and share their experiences as a mode for change. Help keep the momentum going all of June 2022 in support of Men's Health Month; follow along, or donate at www.UHSM.com/menshealth.
"Men's Health Network is launching programs during Men's Health Month that empower and equip men with actionable information and resources that can make a difference in their health and that of their families," explains Armin Brott, an advisor to Men's Health Network, and the co-founder of Healthy Men, Inc. "Awareness periods like this help end the silence surrounding men's health and make it OK for men and boys to talk and take action about their health, including engaging in discussions about prostate cancer."
UHSM believes in preventative care as a means for supporting a better sense of wellness and health over one's whole life. Nonprofit organizations such as Men's Health Network and Healthy Men, Inc. support and foster a sense of wellness and health, for men, through conducting research as to the state of men in modern society, and have found that men often suffer in silence, as there is a lack of awareness, support, education and stark societal and behavioral patterns that often lead to stigmas around what it means to be a healthy male. End the Silence is a phrase crafted by Men's Health Network to bring awareness to the importance of receiving regular check-ups, learning about health facts, and upgrading one's life to with better decisions surrounding lifestyle choices for men for Men's Health Week and the continuation of Men's Health Month, June 2022.
"Men and boys continue to have a higher death rate in nine of the 10 leading causes of death," says Ana Fadich-Tomsic, vice president of Men's Health Network. "This disparity in male mortality is due to many factors, including the glaring lack of covered well-man visits."
"Males are three to seven times more likely than females to commit suicide, which explains why suicide is the 6th leading cause of death for males and isn't in the top 10 for females at all," says Dr. Sal Giorgianni, senior science advisor for Men's Health Network. "This tragic disparity directly results from poor male-focused screening tools for behavioral health issues that lead to suicide in men. In addition, few clinicians and community leaders are receiving adequate training to identify, interrupt, triage, and manage mental health issues in boys and men."
While Men's Health Week, 2022 ends this Sunday, Father's Day in America, Armin Brott, an advisor to Men's Health Network and the co-founder of Health Men, Inc., expresses that "Guys are often so concerned with taking care of their family that they neglect their own health. To prevent any illnesses and ensure you'll be around longer to take care and provide for those you love, go and get checked in June."
UHSM values the overall mental, physical, and spiritual health of its members, with the understanding that part of living a healthy life includes being preventative. UHSM is excited to share and connect this message with the community, ambassadors, partners, affiliates and members to let everyone know the importance of following through with smart, life-long, preventative healthcare decisions. UHSM offers members access to perks that aim to improve members' mental, physical, and spiritual health and wellness. Perks offered free to UHSM members surrounding these principles include Noom, FitBod, Right Now Media, Pray.com, and more.
UHSM Health Share is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its We Share programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network plus access to basic care through CVS Minute Clinic and Health Hub. We Share and UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions from the comfort of their phone. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.
