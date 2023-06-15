BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2023--
Allegiant Fire Protection (“Allegiant”), a subsidiary of Endeavor Fire Protection (“Endeavor”), announces the expansion of its market presence with the opening of a new office location in Valparaiso, IN. Allegiant’s Valparaiso office will provide the Northwest Indiana region with state-of-the-art services and furthers Allegiant’s mission of being the best-in-class local fire protection and life safety company.
Allegiant designs and installs fire alarm systems and offers around-the-clock monitoring, testing, and inspection for fire suppression systems. Founded in 2018 and based in Aurora, IL, Allegiant is a partner of choice to a diverse client base in the Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana markets and fosters deep customer relationships in its roles as both sub- and prime contractor. The company services hospitals, senior living facilities, data centers, municipalities, manufacturing, commercial, and industrial clients, among others.
“Our Indiana office opening represents an important and exciting milestone in Endeavor’s history, as it propels us along the path of becoming the full-service provider of choice for our customers on a national scale,” said Robert Lane, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor. “While the decision to establish an additional office was driven by our existing customers’ demand for our services in Northwest Indiana, we look forward to expanding our customer base in the region which is experiencing exceptionally strong growth.”
“Our overall goal is to become the most trusted and well-known name in our industry in Indiana,” said Mike Carli, President of Allegiant. “Over the last four years, we have developed a strong reputation in Illinois, and many of our customers have operations which extend into Indiana. Our team is driven to maintain the trust we have built with our clients in our growing service area.”
“Northeast Indiana presents an exciting opportunity for Allegiant,” said Steve Shaffer, Endeavor Director and Building Industry Partners Operating Partner. “We are happy to officially be part of the community and look forward to providing premier fire protection services to the area. I would like to congratulate Mike Carli and the Allegiant team for the vision and hard work to make this office a reality.”
About Endeavor Fire Protection
Endeavor Fire Protection (“Endeavor”), a portfolio company of Building Industry Partners (“BIP”), is a leader in fire protection and life safety. The Company provides inspection, service, maintenance, repair, and installation of portable fire extinguishers, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, emergency lighting, and plumbing systems to national chains and the healthcare, industrial, education, government, commercial, manufacturing, technology, and hospitality industries. Endeavor invests heavily being an employer of choice including providing the best-in-class training for its team.
About Building Industry Partners
Building Industry Partners (“BIP”) is the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston, with operating partners and advisors across the U.S.
Over the past 14 years, BIP is proud to have co-founded or been first equity sponsor of a number of the fastest growing and most dynamic businesses in the U.S. building industry’s middle market, including U.S. LBM Holdings, Kodiak Building Partners, Homewood Holdings, and U.S. Fence Solutions/Binford Supply.
In 2020, BIP redefined its purpose: to build exceptional and enduring businesses, generate world class investment returns, and contribute to elevating the building industry and its workforce through people-focused investment & business principles. BIP continues to seek opportunities to sponsor the building industry’s greatest talent in building exceptional businesses, realizing their entrepreneurial visions, and increasing shared prosperity amongst shareholders, management, and the broader workforce. For more information, visit www.buildingip.com.
