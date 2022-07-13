NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
Endevica Bio, a company developing first-in-class peptide drug candidates with better safety and efficacy properties, announced the first patient in its Phase 1 study has been dosed with TCMCB07, the company’s melanocortin‐4 antagonist peptide candidate for the treatment of cachexia. The study will enroll up to 97 healthy volunteers to assess the safety of TCMCB07, with data expected in the first quarter of 2023.
Cancer, renal failure and congestive heart failure can generate a high degree of cachexia, which can impact survival and quality of life. This Phase 1 study design in healthy volunteers allows Endevica to have flexibility in the number of indications it will study in its Phase 2 trial.
“This important milestone represents our commitment to rapidly develop TCMCB07, which could be one of the first pharmaceutical treatment interventions to meaningfully improve the effects of cachexia,” said Russ Potterfield, CEO and Executive Chairman of Endevica. “If our previous animal results translate to positive human data, TCMCB07 would potentially have a strong impact on patients’ lives across multiple underlying conditions.”
About Cachexia
Cachexia is a life-threatening aspect to many diseases. The symptoms of this disease include lack of appetite and a loss of muscle disproportionate to the reduction in caloric intake. People suffering from cachexia often have a more difficult time doing day-to-day tasks, fatigue, a reduced quality of life and reduced survival. In advanced cases, cachexia can lead to multi-organ failure due to high metabolic rate-induced apoptosis. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, cachexia is highly prevalent cross malignancies, impacting approximately half of patients with advanced cancer.
About TCMCB07
TCMCB07 is a melanocortin‐4 antagonist peptide candidate in clinical development for the treatment of cachexia. It is designed to be a first-in-class peptide drug with the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and act on previously inaccessible target receptors to modulate the body’s behavioral and metabolic response to chronic illness. Pre-clinical animal trial results show significant lean muscle mass gain (e.g., a reversal of the cachectic condition) during the administration of the drug. The results have been synchronous across multiple cachexia-inducing insult classes.
About Endevica Bio
Endevica Bio creates first-in-class peptide drug candidates that form an entirely new class of therapeutics. Endevica’s technology platform, protected by a family of patents and pending applications, allows for the modification of peptides to modulate activity of G-protein coupled receptors behind the blood-brain barrier. Endevica’s initial drug candidate, TCMCB07, is designed to treat cachexia, which is caused by many diseases like cancer, renal failure and congestive heart failure. More information can be found at www.endevicabio.com.
