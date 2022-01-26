EndFlex Designs & Builds Custom End-of-Line Bottle Packaging System in Just 20 Weeks

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
EndFlex announced the completion of a highly customized end-of-line system in an astonishing 20 weeks. Engineered for its client in the personal hygiene market, this fully automated system conveys bottled product into the Traypacker™ modular pick & place cell where it is packed into a tray that is fully formed and sealed by dual Poplok ® tray formers. In the final stages, the Boxxer™ all-in-one system forms, packs and seals the loaded trays into cases before conveying them to the Z.Zag™ robotic palletizer where the cases are precisely stacked for shipping.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005228/en/
EndFlex integrated five customized machines into this system to form trays, pick and place bottles, form cases, pack cases and then robotically palletize the cases. (Photo: Business Wire)
This complex, integrated system was engineered to accommodate the client’s unique bottle shape, existing tray and case dimensions and strict daily production goal. These factors necessitated the use of features such as simultaneous tray forming, a custom bottle infeed and tipping process with redesigned pick & place functionality and specialized programming that allows the robotic palletizer to both stack outgoing cases onto pallets and remove incoming cases from pallets when needed.
“The combination of so many unique features in this packaging line presented a complex challenge, but we are used to completing custom projects after the client was told by other vendors that it couldn’t be done. Not only did our design and fabrication teams complete this project flawlessly, but the client was absolutely blown away by turnaround time and the precise functionality,” said Jorge Perez, Vice President of Operations at EndFlex. “The client is now able to dramatically increase production and delivery capacity. We anticipate this system design will be popular this year as companies look to decrease labor costs.”
EndFlex can customize end-of-line solutions to meet almost any production need. Their case erecting, tray forming, case packing and palletizing solutions can seamlessly integrate with other machines in the EndFlex family including horizontal and vertical cartoning machines, case sealing machines and a variety of carton and case labelers.
See video of this system in action at www.endflex.com/end-of-line-solutions-video-library.
To inquire about a solution for your product, visit www.endflex.com/endflex-sales-inquiries.
The Paxiom Group is a global leader in the design, manufacture and integration of state-of-the-art packaging machine technology from weigh filling, bagging, wrapping and conveying to cartoning, case/tray forming, packing and palletizing. Paxiom has delivered over 6,000 packaging solutions for a diverse array of applications through the WeighPack Systems, ValTara and EndFlex brands. Customers can see these solutions in person by visiting an Xperience Center in Las Vegas, Montreal, Miami, Milwaukee, Toronto or Schio, Italy.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005228/en/
David Morgan, Director of Marketing,dmorgan@endflex.com, 702-450-0808 x625
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PACKAGING ENGINEERING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: EndFlex
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/26/2022 01:00 PM/DISC: 01/26/2022 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005228/en