The "Endotracheal Tubes Market Research Report by Product Type, Route Type, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Endotracheal Tubes Market size was estimated at USD 1,621.73 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,742.39 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.77% reaching USD 2,541.97 million by 2026.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.
Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in aging population highly prone to chronic diseases
- Rising incidences of surgical procedures
- High demand over the benefits offered by endotracheal tubes such as lowered infections risk
Restraints
- High risk of post-surgical complications
- Lack of skilled professionals
Opportunities
- Rising occurrence of Ventilator associated Pneumonia in patients
- Technological advancements in endotracheal tubes
Challenges
- High risk of post-surgical complexities arising after endotracheal intubation
Company Usability Profiles
- Airway Innovations
- Armstrong Medical
- Bactiguard Holdings AB
- C.R. Bard
- ConvaTec
- ENOX Biopharma Inc.
- Fuji Systems Corporation
- Hollister
- Hospiteknik Healthcare
- KOKEN
- Medline Industries Inc
- Medtronic Plc
- N8 Medical LLC
- Neurovision Medical
- NUVASIVE
- Parker Medical Inc
- Romed Holland
- Royax Medical solution
- Sharklet Technologies LLC
- Smiths Group Plc
- Sonoma Pharmaceutical
- Teleflex
- Venner Medical
