Endpoint Health, Inc., a Precision-First TM therapeutics company dedicated to addressing unmet needs in immune-mediated chronic and acute illness, today announced biotech veteran Ransi Somaratne, M.D. has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. A gifted physician-scientist, Dr. Somaratne will lead the company’s clinical strategy and drug development programs across its precision immunology pipeline.
“It is an honor to welcome Ransi as our first chief medical officer,” said Jason Springs, co-founder and CEO of Endpoint Health. “His clinical development expertise spans multiple therapeutic areas, numerous modalities and all stages of the drug development process. His expertise will be instrumental to our organization as we continue to advance our pipeline and transition into a clinical-stage therapeutics company.”
“Partnering with my new colleagues to transform biological insight from Endpoint’s proprietary artificial intelligence platform into first- or best-in-class precision immunology therapies for complex, heterogeneous diseases represents a rare opportunity to dramatically advance care for patients in need,” said Dr. Somaratne. “I am proud to join Endpoint Health and contribute to the next phase of its growth and accomplishment.”
Dr. Somaratne’s experience includes clinical development work with monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, drug/device combinations and small molecules. Trained in internal medicine and cardiology, his therapeutic area expertise spans large and orphan diseases, across a variety of medical specialties. Prior to joining Endpoint Health, Dr. Somaratne was Chief Medical Officer at Spring Discovery, where he worked closely with engineers and scientists to translate small molecule candidates identified via machine-learning powered phenotypic discovery into clinical development programs."
Previously, Dr. Somaratne held significant scientific leadership roles at BioMarin and Amgen where he guided teams that were bringing first-in-class drugs to market.
Dr. Somaratne has co-authored over 30 papers in peer-reviewed medical journals including articles in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). He earned his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, NY, and he also holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
About Endpoint Health
Endpoint Health is a precision-first TM therapeutics company dedicated to addressing unmet needs in immune-mediated chronic and acute diseases. We leverage our innovative, proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform and combine companion diagnostics with therapeutics to develop precision therapies. Our vision is a world in which all patients get the best treatment possible for their unique biology and disease. For more information, visit www.endpointhealth.com.
