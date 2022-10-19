EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--
Energage, the technology company behind the Top Workplaces program, today announced the winners of its Culture Excellence awards. The national employer awards highlight organizations that listen to employee feedback and drive people-first cultures.
“For well over a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent. This differentiation is more important than ever in today’s tight labor market. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it’s fast becoming mission-critical for recruitment and retention,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.
The October 2022 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards are based on Energage’s confidential, research-backed, employee engagement survey. Participating companies are evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on 16 years of research and data from 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations.
“Top Workplaces believe in the power of people-first cultures and have quantifiably higher levels of employee engagement than the average organization,” said Dan Kessler, Energage President. “They focus on building and maintaining an environment where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled. It’s a differentiator that gives these companies a competitive advantage, one that will stand the test of time and whatever challenges emerge in the external environment.”
View the winners of the October 2022 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards here:
The Top Workplaces program offers employer recognition awards throughout the year. This February, the winners of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award will be announced. To be considered, qualified companies must complete the required survey before November 25, 2022. Go here for more details.
In addition to the program’s national awards, Top Workplaces partners with media outlets in 60 regional markets across the United States, including The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Dallas Morning News, Star Tribune, Chicago Tribune, and more. Go here for more information.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, as well as regionally in partnership with 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. Over 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations have completed the Workplace Survey, including some of the nation's leading brands: Accenture, Ace Hardware, The Atlanta Hawks, Go Daddy, Facebook, and Progressive Insurance. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
