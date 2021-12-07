Energous WattUp PowerBridge Receives Its First Regulatory Approval in Asia for Unlimited Distance Wireless Charging

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that its 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter has received its first regulatory approval in Asia for RF-based power transfer at any distance. The approval in India opens new market opportunities for over-the-air power solutions in the world’s second most populous country and follows similar approvals for Energous’ 1W WattUp PowerBridge in both Europe and the U.S., two of the world’s largest markets.
“Today’s approval in India, combined with recent 1W WattUp PowerBridge approvals in Europe and the U.S., now expands the growing ecosystem and reach of Energous’ wireless power transfer technology in three of the world’s largest markets. This represents a significant milestone for Energous as the global IoT ecosystem rapidly expands and demands more power,” said Cesar Johnston, acting CEO of Energous. “With approval in India, companies can now plan for and deploy wireless power networks in three massive global regions using Energous’ 1W WattUp PowerBridge across a wide range of applications, including smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors, retail electronic displays and more.”
The company also recently received European regulatory approval for its WattUp PowerHub and, most recently, U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval for 10W of wireless power transfer up to one meter. These developments continue to expand the ecosystem reach for Energous’ wireless power transfer technology amidst a rapidly expanding global IoT network whose devices are increasingly in hard-to-reach locations away from reliable power sources and require more power to operate. Energous’ WattUp technology enables a variety of wireless charging scenarios for industrial, retail and healthcare applications with 1W, 5.5W and 10W power levels.
About Energous Corporation
Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry, statements about our technology and its expected functionality, statements about any governmental approvals we may need to operate our business, statements with respect to the potential total addressable market for our current technologies and future products and statements with respect to expected company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.
