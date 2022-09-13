North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.