Engageware, the industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced, Engage with Bankers, a new community-driven forum that enables the exchange of ideas, resources and best practices for customer engagement for mid-tier financial institutions in the U.S. and Canada. The forum is focused on addressing common industry challenges such as institutional knowledge management, workforce management, customer experience and enabling self-service.
Engage with Bankers is designed for banking professionals who want to explore first-hand accounts of innovative problem solving with other like-minded financial organizations. The forum grants access to content from industry thought leaders and subject matter experts to the North American banking industry. Banking professionals can access presentations demonstrating various use cases and applications of solutions aimed at enhancing customer engagement including:
- “Five Tips for Implementing Appointment Scheduling,” presented by NATCO Credit Union;
- “How to optimize your employee knowledge base,” presented by OnPoint Community Credit Union; and
- “Utilizing a digital customer engagement platform to engage members and enhance brand loyalty,” presented by Affinity Plus and partner technology, POPi/o.
Engageware customers receive extended access to Engage with Bankers that offers exclusive product deep dives, customer round tables, training sessions, as well as the opportunity to demonstrate their success with Engageware’s solutions. Members actively participate in setting the forum’s agenda by suggesting session topics, posing questions to the community, and presenting their own use cases and best practices.
President and Chief Executive Officer of Engageware, Bill Clark, said, “Not only are our solutions purpose-built for the needs of mid-tier financial institutions, Engageware’s value also extends well beyond day-to-day applications of technology. We’ve created a community that connects industry expertise with banking professionals, providing them a space where they can consistently share, learn, and optimize their unique approaches to customer engagement – in ways that help them grow, improve efficiency and deliver better customer experiences.”
Strong participation levels and early feedback on the program demonstrate a clear need for peer learning and resource sharing among bank and credit union employees.
Cody Schuhly, Documentation Specialist, Training, at Sumter, S.C.-based Safe Federal Credit Union, said, “In addition to the dedicated customer support management Engageware offers, the value added by hearing and speaking with our peers as they discuss best practices helps us create a successful environment to grow and provide amazing experiences for our members. I recently changed roles at the credit union to be more actively involved with our Engageware system. Seeing how other institutions use Engageware and keep their employees engaged is very insightful and is proving beneficial in my role.”
