North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.