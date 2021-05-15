1872—Wanderers 1, Royal Engineers 0

1873—Wanderers 2, Oxford University 0

1874—Oxford University 2, Royal Engineers 0

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw)

1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw)

1877—Wanderers 2, Oxford University 1, ET

1878—Wanderers 3, Royal Engineers 1

1879—Old Etonians 1, Clapham Rovers 0

1880—Clapham Rovers 1, Oxford University 0

1881—Old Carthusians 3, Old Etonians 0

1882—Old Etonians 1, Blackburn 0

1883—Blackburn Olympic 2, Old Etonians 1, ET

1884—Blackburn 2, Queen's Park, Glasgow 1

1885—Blackburn 2, Queen's Park, Glasgow 0

1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw)

1887—Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0

1888—West Browich Albion 2, Preston North End 1

1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1

1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1

1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2

1893—Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 0

1894—Notts County 4, Bolton 1

1895—Aston Villa 1, West Bromwich Albion 0

1896—Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

1897—Aston Villa 3, Everton 2

1898—Nottingham Forest 3, Derby 1

1899—Sheffield United 4, Derby 1

1900—Bury 4, Southampton 0

1901—Tottenham 3, Sheffield United 1 (after 2-2 draw)

1902—Sheffield United 2, Southampton 1 (after 1-1 draw)

1903—Bury 6, Derby 0

1904—Manchester City 1, Bolton 0

1905—Aston Villa 2, Newscastle 0

1906—Everton 1, Newcastle 0

1907—Sheffield Wednesday 2, Everton 1

1908—Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Newcastle 1

1909—Manchester United 1, Bristol City 0

1910—Newcastle 2, Barnsley 0 (after 1-1 draw)

1911—Bradford City 1, Newcastle 0 (after 0-0 draw)

1912—Barnsley 1, West Bromwich Albion 0, ET

1913—Aston Villa 1, Sunderland 0 (after 0-0 draw)

1914—Burnley 1, Liverpool 0

1915—Sheffield United 3, Chelsea 0

1920—Aston Villa 1, Huddersfield Town 0, ET

1921—Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton Wanders 0

1922—Huddersfield Town 1, Preston North End 0

1923—Bolton 2, West Ham 0

1924—Newcastle 2, Aston Villa 0

1925—Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

1926—Bolton 1, Manchester City 0

1927—Cardiff 1, Arsenal 0

1928—Blackburn 3, Huddersfield Town 1

1929—Bolton 2, Portsmouth 0

1930—Arsenal 2, Huddersfield Town 0

1931—West Bromwich Albion 2, Birmingham 1

1932—Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1

1933—Everton 3, Manchester City 0

1934—Manchester City 2, Portsmouth 1

1935—Sheffield Wednesday 4, West Bromwich Albion 2

1936—Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 0

1937—Sunderland 3, Preston North End 1

1938—Preston North End 1, Huddersfield Town 0, ET

1939—Portsmouth 4, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

1946—Derby 4, Charlton 1, ET

1947—Charlton 1, Burnley 0, ET

1948—Manchester United 4, Blackpool 2

1949—Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Leicester 1

1950—Arsenal 2, Liverpool 0

1951—Newcastle 2, Blackpool 0

1952—Newcastle 1, Arsenal 0

1953—Blackpool 4, Bolton 3

1954—West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston North End 2

1955—Newcastle 3, Manchester City 1

1956—Manchester City 3, Birmingham City 1

1957—Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 1

1958—Bolton 2, Manchester United 0

1959—Nottingham Forest 2, Luton 1

1960—Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Blackburn 0

1961—Tottenham 2, Leicester 0

1962—Tottenham 3, Burnley 1

1963—Manchester United 3, Leicester 1

1964—West Ham 3, Preston North End 2

1965—Liverpool 2, Leeds 1, ET

1966—Everton 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

1967—Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1

1968—West Bromwich Albion 1, Everton 0, ET

1969—Manchester City 1, Leicester 0

1970—Chelsea 2, Leeds 1, ET (after 2-2 draw)

1971—Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1, ET

1972—Leeds 1, Arsenal 0

1973—Sunderland 1, Leeds 0

1974—Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0

1975—West Ham 2, Fulham 0

1976—Southampton 1, Manchester United 0

1977—Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1

1978—Ipswich Town 1, Arsenal 0

1979—Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2

1980—West Ham 1, Arsenal 0

1981—Tottenham 3, Manchester City 2 (after 1-1 draw)

1982—Tottenham 1, Queen's Park Rangers 0 (after 1-1 draw)

1983—Manchester United 4, Brighton & Hove Albion 0 (after 2-2 draw)

1984—Everton 2, Watford 0

1985—Manchester United 1, Everton 0, ET

1986—Liverpool 3, Everton 1

1987—Coventry 3, Tottenham 2, ET

1988—Wimbledon 1, Liverpool 0

1989—Liverpool 3, Everton 2, ET

1990—Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0 (after 3-3 draw)

1991—Tottenham 2, Nottingham Forest 1

1992—Liverpool 2, Sunderland 0

1993—Arsenal 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1, ET (after 1-1 draw)

1994—Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0

1995—Everton 1, Manchester United 0

1996—Manchester United 1, Liverpool 0

1997—Chelsea 2, Middlesbrough 0

1998—Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

1999—Manchester United 2, Newcastle 0

2000—Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 0

2001—Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1

2002—Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0

2003—Arsenal 1, Southampton 0

2004—Manchester United 3, Millwall 0

2005—Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0 (Arsenal wins 5-4 in penalty shootout)

2006—Liverpool 3, West Ham 3 (Liverpool wins 3-1 in penalty shootout)

2007—Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0, ET

2008—Portsmouth 1, Cardiff 0

2009—Chelsea 2, Everton 1

2010—Chelsea 1, Portsmouth 0

2011—Manchester City 1, Stoke 0

2012—Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1

2013—Wigan 1, Manchester City 0

2014—Arsenal 3, Hull 2, ET

2015—Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0

2016—Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1, ET

2017—Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2018—Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0

2019—Manchester City 6, Watford 0

2020—Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2021—Leicester 1, Chelsea 0

NOTE: No competition during 1916-19 and 1940-45 because of war.

