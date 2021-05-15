1872—Wanderers 1, Royal Engineers 0
1873—Wanderers 2, Oxford University 0
1874—Oxford University 2, Royal Engineers 0
1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw)
1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw)
1877—Wanderers 2, Oxford University 1, ET
1878—Wanderers 3, Royal Engineers 1
1879—Old Etonians 1, Clapham Rovers 0
1880—Clapham Rovers 1, Oxford University 0
1881—Old Carthusians 3, Old Etonians 0
1882—Old Etonians 1, Blackburn 0
1883—Blackburn Olympic 2, Old Etonians 1, ET
1884—Blackburn 2, Queen's Park, Glasgow 1
1885—Blackburn 2, Queen's Park, Glasgow 0
1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw)
1887—Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0
1888—West Browich Albion 2, Preston North End 1
1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1
1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1
1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2
1893—Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Everton 0
1894—Notts County 4, Bolton 1
1895—Aston Villa 1, West Bromwich Albion 0
1896—Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
1897—Aston Villa 3, Everton 2
1898—Nottingham Forest 3, Derby 1
1899—Sheffield United 4, Derby 1
1900—Bury 4, Southampton 0
1901—Tottenham 3, Sheffield United 1 (after 2-2 draw)
1902—Sheffield United 2, Southampton 1 (after 1-1 draw)
1903—Bury 6, Derby 0
1904—Manchester City 1, Bolton 0
1905—Aston Villa 2, Newscastle 0
1906—Everton 1, Newcastle 0
1907—Sheffield Wednesday 2, Everton 1
1908—Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Newcastle 1
1909—Manchester United 1, Bristol City 0
1910—Newcastle 2, Barnsley 0 (after 1-1 draw)
1911—Bradford City 1, Newcastle 0 (after 0-0 draw)
1912—Barnsley 1, West Bromwich Albion 0, ET
1913—Aston Villa 1, Sunderland 0 (after 0-0 draw)
1914—Burnley 1, Liverpool 0
1915—Sheffield United 3, Chelsea 0
1920—Aston Villa 1, Huddersfield Town 0, ET
1921—Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton Wanders 0
1922—Huddersfield Town 1, Preston North End 0
1923—Bolton 2, West Ham 0
1924—Newcastle 2, Aston Villa 0
1925—Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
1926—Bolton 1, Manchester City 0
1927—Cardiff 1, Arsenal 0
1928—Blackburn 3, Huddersfield Town 1
1929—Bolton 2, Portsmouth 0
1930—Arsenal 2, Huddersfield Town 0
1931—West Bromwich Albion 2, Birmingham 1
1932—Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1
1933—Everton 3, Manchester City 0
1934—Manchester City 2, Portsmouth 1
1935—Sheffield Wednesday 4, West Bromwich Albion 2
1936—Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 0
1937—Sunderland 3, Preston North End 1
1938—Preston North End 1, Huddersfield Town 0, ET
1939—Portsmouth 4, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
1946—Derby 4, Charlton 1, ET
1947—Charlton 1, Burnley 0, ET
1948—Manchester United 4, Blackpool 2
1949—Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Leicester 1
1950—Arsenal 2, Liverpool 0
1951—Newcastle 2, Blackpool 0
1952—Newcastle 1, Arsenal 0
1953—Blackpool 4, Bolton 3
1954—West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston North End 2
1955—Newcastle 3, Manchester City 1
1956—Manchester City 3, Birmingham City 1
1957—Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 1
1958—Bolton 2, Manchester United 0
1959—Nottingham Forest 2, Luton 1
1960—Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Blackburn 0
1961—Tottenham 2, Leicester 0
1962—Tottenham 3, Burnley 1
1963—Manchester United 3, Leicester 1
1964—West Ham 3, Preston North End 2
1965—Liverpool 2, Leeds 1, ET
1966—Everton 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
1967—Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1
1968—West Bromwich Albion 1, Everton 0, ET
1969—Manchester City 1, Leicester 0
1970—Chelsea 2, Leeds 1, ET (after 2-2 draw)
1971—Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1, ET
1972—Leeds 1, Arsenal 0
1973—Sunderland 1, Leeds 0
1974—Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0
1975—West Ham 2, Fulham 0
1976—Southampton 1, Manchester United 0
1977—Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1
1978—Ipswich Town 1, Arsenal 0
1979—Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2
1980—West Ham 1, Arsenal 0
1981—Tottenham 3, Manchester City 2 (after 1-1 draw)
1982—Tottenham 1, Queen's Park Rangers 0 (after 1-1 draw)
1983—Manchester United 4, Brighton & Hove Albion 0 (after 2-2 draw)
1984—Everton 2, Watford 0
1985—Manchester United 1, Everton 0, ET
1986—Liverpool 3, Everton 1
1987—Coventry 3, Tottenham 2, ET
1988—Wimbledon 1, Liverpool 0
1989—Liverpool 3, Everton 2, ET
1990—Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0 (after 3-3 draw)
1991—Tottenham 2, Nottingham Forest 1
1992—Liverpool 2, Sunderland 0
1993—Arsenal 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1, ET (after 1-1 draw)
1994—Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0
1995—Everton 1, Manchester United 0
1996—Manchester United 1, Liverpool 0
1997—Chelsea 2, Middlesbrough 0
1998—Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0
1999—Manchester United 2, Newcastle 0
2000—Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 0
2001—Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1
2002—Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0
2003—Arsenal 1, Southampton 0
2004—Manchester United 3, Millwall 0
2005—Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0 (Arsenal wins 5-4 in penalty shootout)
2006—Liverpool 3, West Ham 3 (Liverpool wins 3-1 in penalty shootout)
2007—Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0, ET
2008—Portsmouth 1, Cardiff 0
2009—Chelsea 2, Everton 1
2010—Chelsea 1, Portsmouth 0
2011—Manchester City 1, Stoke 0
2012—Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1
2013—Wigan 1, Manchester City 0
2014—Arsenal 3, Hull 2, ET
2015—Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0
2016—Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1, ET
2017—Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1
2018—Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0
2019—Manchester City 6, Watford 0
2020—Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1
2021—Leicester 1, Chelsea 0
NOTE: No competition during 1916-19 and 1940-45 because of war.