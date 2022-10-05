DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announced it will report its results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, after the market closes on Nov. 1, 2022, and host a webcast and conference call on Nov. 2, 2022. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call should dial in 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.
- Nov. 2, 2022
- 10:00 a.m. Eastern
- Toll-free: 888-660-6150
- International: 929-203-0843
- Conference ID: 5248158
- Internet website:https://investors.ehab.com
A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on Enhabit’s investor website.
About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (Enhabit, Inc.) is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what's possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit’s team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 251 home health locations and 100 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.
