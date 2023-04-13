DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading home health and hospice provider, today announced it has been awarded the Age-Friendly Care at Home Certification from Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP). Enhabit is the first home health provider to receive the CHAP certification for its home health agencies in Petersburg, Virginia, and Clermont, Florida.
The CHAP certification program brings Age-Friendly Health Systems, an initiative of The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF) and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) in partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA) and the Catholic Health Association of the United States (CHA), to home health and hospice settings. The movement has been shown to reduce cost of care, improve clinical retention and satisfaction, and improve patient outcomes.
“We are proud to be at the forefront of bringing the Age-Friendly Health Systems movement to home-based care,” Enhabit Executive Vice President of Clinical Excellence and Strategy Bud Langham said. “While we’ve always focused on delivering evidence-based, patient-centered care, this movement provides a clear framework on how to incorporate these elements into our standards of care in a way that benefits our patients, clinicians, referral sources and payors.”
CHAP certification demonstrates that Enhabit meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards for age-friendly care. The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on providing a set of four evidence-based elements established by the Age-Friendly Health System movement known as the 4Ms: What Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility.
“Enhabit has played an instrumental role in helping us bring the 4M Framework to the home setting,” CHAP Chief Operating Officer Teresa Harbour said. “As part of our Volunteer Advisory Group, the Enhabit team helped us develop the certification program along with educational tools and resources. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure older adults receive care that focuses on what matters to them.”
About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (Enhabit, Inc.) is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what’s possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit's team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 252 home health locations and 105 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visitehab.com.
About Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)
CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP’s purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.
