Enigma Biomedical Intelligence (EBI) today announced that it is working together with the Siemens Healthineers CLIA Laboratory in Berkeley, CA, to provide blood testing capabilities to academic and commercial institutions interested in research in the field of neuro-degenerative diseases.
The collaboration is based on EBI’s access to multiple large cohorts of plasma samples which also have respective clinical and imaging data of patients with different stages of Alzheimer’s Disease accessible. Siemens Healthineers CLIA Laboratory has and will perform plasma-based tests in order for EBI to correlate the test results with clinical data focused on the needs of EBI’s collaborators. This collaboration will leverage Siemens Healthineers’ expertise in performing testing services. Siemens Healthineers CLIA laboratory, currently offers a range of testing services for different neuro biomarkers, including Neurofilament Light chain (NfL).
Lee-Anne Gibbs, President of Enigma Biomedical Group said, “This is another major step forward in enabling critical biomarker research into neurodegenerative diseases. Providing these laboratory blood testing capabilities to academic and commercial research institution will allow Enigma to continue to execute its overarching strategy to provide biomarkers to industry and academia to accelerate research in the understanding and treatment of these devastating diseases.”
“At Enigma, we are focused on providing information and technologies to researchers and clinicians to enable the improvement of brain health,” said Rick Hiatt, Managing Director of Enigma Biomedical Intelligence, Inc. “We are excited by the opportunity to work with the Siemens Healthineers CLIA Laboratory to foster development and application of the evolving opportunities in the plasma space. Consistent with our vision, we will make these new capabilities available to our pharmaceutical industry and academic partners.”
