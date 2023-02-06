TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023--
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (“Enlight”), a global renewable energy platform, announced today that it plans to commence its roadshow for the initial public offering of 14,000,000 of its ordinary shares in the United States. In addition, Enlight expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Enlight has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “ENLT”. Enlight’s ordinary shares currently trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol “ENLT.” The last closing price of Enlight’s ordinary shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on February 2, 2023 was NIS 71.73 per share.
J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance and HSBC are acting as book-running managers, and Roth Capital Partners is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.
A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Enlight Renewable Energy:
Founded in 2008 and traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT), Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. As a global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005378/en/
CONTACT: Enlight Renewable Energy
Dan Politi
danp@enlightenergy.co.ilThe Blueshirt Group, for Enlight:
Alex Wellins
KEYWORD: ISRAEL MIDDLE EAST
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GREEN TECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY
SOURCE: Enlight Renewable Energy
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/06/2023 07:58 AM/DISC: 02/06/2023 07:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005378/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.