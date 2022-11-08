SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--
SureCo, a pioneer of employer programs and solutions that promote great health coverage while lowering costs and improving quality of care, is thrilled to mark one year of partnership with KarmaCheck that has seen enhanced employee benefits through the Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA). SureCo’s enrollment platform has helped KarmaCheck experience tremendous gains in employee satisfaction and benefits management efficiency.
“We are very pleased with the reliability of SureCo’s platform over this past year,” said Eric Ly, CEO of KarmaCheck. “I’m also very proud of our HR team for finding and implementing this incredible solution. We have employees across the nation and we can now offer the best plans for the many regions our employees are in, while garnering the company significant time and cost savings. SureCo’s innovative benefit platform is a game-changer for growing organizations looking to compete for great talent by offering best-in-class health benefits.”
KarmaCheck is a first-of-its-kind company that uses data-driven technology to bring truth, speed and efficiency to background checks. Before utilizing ICHRA and Enrollme, KarmaCheck had limited health benefit offerings and its management process was costly and cumbersome. Realizing that the existing system was not sustainable, it connected with SureCo, whose team helped KarmaCheck seamlessly onboard the Enrollme platform within a couple of days.
“SureCo’s platform will be a boon in recruiting efforts, especially in today’s highly competitive environment,” continued Ly. “Likewise, there is an ease to working with the SureCo team – its customer support is a significant differentiator. Whether document compliance, general employee support, or guidance through the selection process, they are always ready and willing to help. KarmaCheck has a great partner in SureCo, and we know they will continue to provide access to the best-in-class coverage.”
As both companies work to innovate Human Capital Technology, KarmaCheck and SureCo understand that today’s intense competition for top talent must include improvements to processes as well as tools, and “SureCo’s benefit enrollment platform has helped usher a new and impactful way for KarmaCheck to provide coverage to our teams,” Ly added.
SureCo’s innovative group health insurance platform leverages ICHRA to simplify healthcare plan exploration and comparison for KarmaCheck’s employees. It allows them to choose the ideal option for their unique needs, driving contributions, increasing happiness and saving money for both parties.
“The benefits enrollment period is upon us and the reality is that most companies are still not aware of the incredible opportunity ICHRA presents,” said Matthew Kim, CEO of SureCo. “However, many businesses are rethinking their benefit offerings in light of dipping employee satisfaction. KarmaCheck is an archetypal example of the advantages of not only ICHRA but the Enrollme platform as well.”
For more information on Enrollme by SureCo, visit https://enrollme.health/; or schedule a demo to speak with an expert at https://enrollme.health/demo.
ABOUT SURECO
SureCo, its subsidiaries, and its partners are at the forefront of health care change in the U.S., serving both consumers and businesses. Established in 2015, we develop pioneering programs and solutions that promote great health while lowering health care costs and improving the quality of care. We lead the industry in new care options, technology, and administration opportunities. We’ve only just begun to fulfill our mission to create a better healthcare system for all. For more information, visit www.sureco.com
ABOUT KARMACHECK
KarmaCheck has reimagined background checks with a tech-first, data-driven approach that brings truth to the internet and provides the fastest background check for employment needs. Employers and employees benefit from real-time, actionable notifications, so hiring decisions come sooner. KarmaCheck’s mobile-first background check platform is easy to access, reliable, and compliant. Visit https://karmacheck.com/ to learn more.
