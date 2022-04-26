BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $125.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.
The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $649.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $640.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.02 to $1.07.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $660 million to $680 million for the fiscal second quarter.
