BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $88.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.
The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $571.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 89 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million to $590 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Entegris shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 75% in the last 12 months.
