Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company’s first quarter ended April 2, 2022.

First-quarter sales were $649.6 million, an increase of 27% from the same quarter last year. First-quarter GAAP net income was $125.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, which included $12.7 million of amortization of intangible assets, $5.0 million of deal and transaction costs and $4.7 million of term loan ticking fees. Non-GAAP net income was $145.1 million for the first quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $1.06.

Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer, said: “We delivered a record performance in the first quarter. These results were driven in large part by our team’s great execution, in what remains a dynamic operating environment. Growth was significant across all three divisions, driven by robust industry conditions and more wafers produced at the leading edge, which continues to translate into strong demand for our solutions.”

Mr. Loy added: “While supply chain issues continue to be a concern for the balance of the year, industry growth remains robust and we expect record demand for our products. As a result we are raising our outlook for the full year 2022. Looking further ahead, we continue to have a high degree of conviction in the positive secular growth of the semiconductor market; the rapid pace of transition to more complex device architectures; and the growing importance of our value proposition, which will result in a steadily expanding Entegris content per wafer.”

Mr. Loy added: “Finally, we are pleased with the progress we have made toward the pending acquisition of CMC Materials, and continue to expect that it will close in the second half of this year. We look forward to completing the combination and to welcoming the CMC team to Entegris.”

Quarterly Financial Results Summary

 

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Results

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

December 31, 2021

Net sales

$649,646

$512,844

$635,204

Operating income

$163,346

$113,978

$159,544

Operating margin - as a % of net sales

25.1%

22.2%

25.1%

Net income

$125,705

$84,676

$118,219

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.92

$0.62

$0.87

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income

$182,251

$128,036

$176,770

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales

28.1%

25.0%

27.8%

Non-GAAP net income

$145,133

$95,513

$131,783

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share

$1.06

$0.70

$0.96

Second-Quarter Outlook

For the second quarter ending April 2, 2022, the Company expects sales of $660 million to $680 million, net income of $92 million to $99 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.67 and $0.72. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $1.02 to $1.07, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $140 million to $147 million.

Segment Results

The Company reports its results in the following segments:

Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.

About Entegris

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 6,600 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

December 31, 2021

Net sales

$649,646

$512,844

$635,204

Cost of sales

339,826

277,858

340,114

 

Gross profit

309,820

234,986

295,090

Selling, general and administrative expenses

87,108

71,389

77,366

Engineering, research and development expenses

46,715

37,748

45,940

Amortization of intangible assets

12,651

11,871

12,240

 

Operating income

163,346

113,978

159,544

Interest expense, net

12,864

11,581

9,434

Other expense, net

4,902

4,330

1,888

 

Income before income tax expense

145,580

98,067

148,222

Income tax expense

19,875

13,391

30,003

 

Net income

$125,705

$84,676

$118,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share:

$0.93

$0.63

$0.87

Diluted earnings per common share:

$0.92

$0.62

$0.87

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

135,670

135,068

135,495

 

Diluted

136,552

136,502

136,629

 
 

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

April 2, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$352,732

$402,565

Trade accounts and notes receivable, net

372,759

347,413

Inventories, net

 

545,607

475,213

Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes

34,755

35,312

Other current assets

63,482

52,867

Total current assets

1,369,335

1,313,370

Property, plant and equipment, net

698,574

654,098

Other assets:

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets

69,713

66,563

Goodwill

793,861

793,702

Intangible assets, net

322,289

335,113

Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets

17,820

17,671

Other

 

11,848

11,379

Total assets

 

$3,283,440

$3,191,896

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$133,956

$130,734

Accrued liabilities

 

173,031

199,131

Income tax payable

 

64,674

49,136

Total current liabilities

371,661

379,001

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities

937,349

937,027

Long-term lease liability

 

62,110

60,101

Other liabilities

 

92,002

101,986

Shareholders’ equity

 

1,820,318

1,713,781

Total liabilities and equity

$3,283,440

$3,191,896

 
 

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

Operating activities:

 

 

Net income

$125,705

$84,676

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation

23,905

22,095

Amortization

12,651

11,871

Stock-based compensation expense

9,285

7,138

Other

195

8,166

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

 

 

Trade accounts and notes receivable

(31,171)

(21,564)

Inventories

(77,476)

(39,337)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(22,323)

(28,591)

Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable

16,760

(3,588)

Other

6,257

12,249

Net cash provided by operating activities

63,788

53,115

Investing activities:

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

(84,405)

(43,330)

Other

1,123

72

Net cash used in investing activities

(83,282)

(43,258)

Financing activities:

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facility and long-term debt

79,000

Payments of revolving credit facility and long-term debt

(79,000)

Payments for dividends

(13,895)

(10,908)

Issuance of common stock

3,379

1,572

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(16,117)

(15,038)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(15,000)

Other

(962)

(1)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(27,595)

(39,375)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,744)

(2,855)

(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(49,833)

(32,373)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

402,565

580,893

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$352,732

$548,520

 
 

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

Net sales

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

December 31, 2021

Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials

$196,421

$166,541

$188,004

Microcontamination Control

266,637

207,099

258,866

Advanced Materials Handling

198,113

148,541

197,703

Inter-segment elimination

(11,525)

(9,337)

(9,369)

Total net sales

$649,646

$512,844

$635,204

 

Three months ended

Segment profit

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

December 31, 2021

Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials

$48,851

$34,556

$47,215

Microcontamination Control

98,618

70,566

94,203

Advanced Materials Handling

46,690

32,095

45,304

Total segment profit

194,159

137,217

186,722

Amortization of intangibles

12,651

11,871

12,240

Unallocated expenses

18,162

11,368

14,938

Total operating income

$163,346

$113,978

$159,544

 
 

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

December 31, 2021

Net sales

$649,646

$512,844

$635,204

Gross profit-GAAP

$309,820

$234,986

$295,090

Adjustments to gross profit:

 

 

 

Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold

428

Adjusted gross profit

$309,820

$234,986

$295,518

 

 

 

 

Gross margin - as a % of net sales

47.7%

45.8%

46.5%

Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales

47.7%

45.8%

46.5%

 
 

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

Segment profit-GAAP

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

December 31, 2021

Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM)

$48,851

$34,556

$47,215

Microcontamination Control (MC)

98,618

70,566

94,203

Advanced Materials Handling (AMH)

46,690

32,095

45,304

Total segment profit

194,159

137,217

186,722

Amortization of intangible assets

12,651

11,871

12,240

Unallocated expenses

18,162

11,368

14,938

Total operating income

$163,346

$113,978

$159,544

 
 

 

Three months ended

Adjusted segment profit

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

December 31, 2021

SCEM segment profit

$48,851

$34,556

$47,215

Severance and restructuring costs

47

Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold

428

SCEM adjusted segment profit

$48,851

$34,603

$47,643

 

 

 

 

MC segment profit

$98,618

$70,566

$94,203

Severance and restructuring costs

51

MC adjusted segment profit

$98,618

$70,617

$94,203

 

 

 

 

AMH segment profit

$46,690

$32,095

$45,304

Severance and restructuring costs

37

AMH adjusted segment profit

$46,690

$32,132

$45,304

 

 

 

 

Unallocated general and administrative expenses

$18,162

$11,368

$14,938

Unallocated deal and integration costs

(6,254)

(2,044)

(4,558)

Unallocated severance and restructuring costs

(8)

Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses

$11,908

$9,316

$10,380

 

 

 

 

Total adjusted segment profit

$194,159

$137,352

$187,150

Adjusted amortization of intangible assets

Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses

11,908

9,316

10,380

Total adjusted operating income

$182,251

$128,036

$176,770

 
 

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

December 31, 2021

Net sales

$649,646

$512,844

$635,204

Net income

$125,705

$84,676

$118,219

Net income - as a % of net sales

19.3%

16.5%

18.6%

Adjustments to net income:

 

 

 

Income tax expense

19,875

13,391

30,003

Interest expense, net

12,864

11,581

9,434

Other expense, net

4,902

4,330

1,888

GAAP - Operating income

163,346

113,978

159,544

Operating margin - as a % of net sales

25.1%

22.2%

25.1%

Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold

428

Deal and transaction costs

5,008

4,744

Integration costs

1,246

2,044

(186)

Severance and restructuring costs

143

Amortization of intangible assets

12,651

11,871

12,240

Adjusted operating income

182,251

128,036

176,770

Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales

28.1%

25.0%

27.8%

Depreciation

23,905

22,095

22,801

Adjusted EBITDA

$206,156

$150,131

$199,571

Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales

31.7%

29.3%

31.4%

 
 

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted
Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

December 31, 2021

GAAP net income

$125,705

$84,676

$118,219

Adjustments to net income:

 

 

 

Charge for fair value write-up of inventory acquired

428

Deal and transaction costs

5,008

4,744

Integration costs

1,246

2,044

(186)

Severance and restructuring costs

143

Term loan ticking fee

4,683

Amortization of intangible assets

12,651

11,871

12,240

Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete items 1

(4,160)

(3,221)

(3,662)

Non-GAAP net income

$145,133

$95,513

$131,783

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.92

$0.62

$0.87

Effect of adjustments to net income

$0.14

$0.08

$0.10

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share

$1.06

$0.70

$0.96

1

The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Second-Quarter Outlook

Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income

July 2, 2022

GAAP net income

$92 - $99

Adjustments to net income:

 

Deal, transaction and integration costs

17

Amortization of intangible assets

12

Interest costs relating to financing of CMC transaction

31

Income tax effect

(12)

Non-GAAP net income

$140 - $147

 
 

 

Second-Quarter Outlook

 

Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

July 2, 2022

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.67 - $0.72

Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share:

 

Deal, transaction and integration costs

0.12

Amortization of intangible assets

0.09

Interest costs relating to financing of CMC transaction

0.23

Income tax effect

(0.09)

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share

$1.02 - $1.07

 

Trending Video

Recommended for you